Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Thanks Wife Brittany and Kids as He's Named the 2022 NFL MVP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2022-2023 season, just days before he is set to make this third appearance in a Super Bowl.

The 27-year-old earned the award during the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony, which took place this year at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mahomes was widely considered the favorite for the award after leading the NFL in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614), and offensive TDs (45) during the season.

Mahomes accepted the award in a pre-recorded video, as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and thanked his family.

"To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, This crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all, keeping me balanced, and making me appreciate every single day," he said. "No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy, and make me the time that I get to spend with y'all. thank you for always being there for me, through the good times and the bad. Love y'all."

He went on to thank his parents and siblings "for supporting me everyday, and telling me since I was a little kid, to follow my dreams."

Mahomes ended by thanking the Chiefs organization.

"I would never be standing here today without y'all," he said. "Every day, giving everything we have together, to go for the ultimate goal — the super bowl. Let's continue to go for that dream this weekend."

Mahomes is now an NFL MVP for the second time in his young career.

The award adds to a growing list of accolades for Mahomes, who is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Prior to winning, Mahomes talked about how it would feel to earn the honor again.

"It would mean the world," he said, per NBC Sports. "To be able to win that award, it's so special. It's so hard to do. There's so many greats that have won that award, and to be a part of that history is amazing."

"It's definitely something that you want to look back at your career and say that you've got that award. To be able to win that again, it's not only a testament to me but my team because as much as it is an individual award, it's a team award as well and I hope my teammates know that."

On Sunday, Mahomes will appear in his third Super Bowl and will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The pair will make history as the first Black starting quarterbacks to face off in a Super Bowl.

Mahomes, who is just one of three Black quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl, led the Chiefs to a title in 2020 over the San Francisco 49ers. He came up short the following year in a loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition to Mahomes, the two other Black quarterbacks to take home the Lombardi Trophy are Doug Williams in 1988 and Russell Wilson in 2014.

The 2023 Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 12 and will air live on FOX at 6:30 p.m. EST.