Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Thanks Wife Brittany and Kids as He's Named the 2022 NFL MVP

The 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player was announced during the 12th annual NFL Honors in Arizona

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 11:07 PM
Patrick Mahomes
Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2022-2023 season, just days before he is set to make this third appearance in a Super Bowl.

The 27-year-old earned the award during the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony, which took place this year at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mahomes was widely considered the favorite for the award after leading the NFL in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614), and offensive TDs (45) during the season.

Mahomes accepted the award in a pre-recorded video, as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and thanked his family.

"To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, This crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all, keeping me balanced, and making me appreciate every single day," he said. "No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy, and make me the time that I get to spend with y'all. thank you for always being there for me, through the good times and the bad. Love y'all."

He went on to thank his parents and siblings "for supporting me everyday, and telling me since I was a little kid, to follow my dreams."

patrick mahomes
Cooper Neill/Getty

Mahomes ended by thanking the Chiefs organization.

"I would never be standing here today without y'all," he said. "Every day, giving everything we have together, to go for the ultimate goal — the super bowl. Let's continue to go for that dream this weekend."

Mahomes is now an NFL MVP for the second time in his young career.

The award adds to a growing list of accolades for Mahomes, who is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Prior to winning, Mahomes talked about how it would feel to earn the honor again.

"It would mean the world," he said, per NBC Sports. "To be able to win that award, it's so special. It's so hard to do. There's so many greats that have won that award, and to be a part of that history is amazing."

"It's definitely something that you want to look back at your career and say that you've got that award. To be able to win that again, it's not only a testament to me but my team because as much as it is an individual award, it's a team award as well and I hope my teammates know that."

On Sunday, Mahomes will appear in his third Super Bowl and will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos

The pair will make history as the first Black starting quarterbacks to face off in a Super Bowl.

Mahomes, who is just one of three Black quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl, led the Chiefs to a title in 2020 over the San Francisco 49ers. He came up short the following year in a loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition to Mahomes, the two other Black quarterbacks to take home the Lombardi Trophy are Doug Williams in 1988 and Russell Wilson in 2014.

The 2023 Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 12 and will air live on FOX at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Be First Black Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts React to Being First Black Quarterbacks to Face Off at a Super Bowl: 'History'
Patrick Mahomes family
All About Patrick Mahomes' Parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Peyton Manning (18) has a little fun with his son Marshall who tackles him and his daughter Mosley (R) after practice on day four of the Denver Broncos 2014 training camp July 27, 2014 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Named the AP NFL Most Valuable Player for Second Year in a Row
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 28: In an aerial view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles Will Face Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with family after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl: 'Blessed'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night; Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos
peyton manning
Peyton Manning Reveals Unique Super Bowl Advice He Texted to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 'Keep Your Routine'
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New England Patriots in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images); Eli Manning attends the BBQGuys Design Center grand opening at BBQGuys Design Center on September 14, 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Eli Manning Talks Sibling Rivalries as the Kelce Brothers Prepare to Face Off in the Super Bowl
Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes
Jason Kelce Compliments Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Their 2023 Super Bowl Meeting: 'One of the Greatest'
Super Bowl Hosting Essentials Tout
Hosting a Super Bowl Party? These On-Sale Supplies Will Still Arrive on Time If You Order Today
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce