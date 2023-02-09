Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl: 'Blessed'

The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's mom Randi Mahomes is getting emotional as her son makes his second Super Bowl appearance in three years on Sunday

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 05:12 PM
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with family after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri
Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Patrick Mahomes' mom could not be more excited to cheer her son on at another Super Bowl.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Randi Mahomes said that she's "blessed" to be able to watch him take that hallowed field again this Sunday as Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles. And she celebrated the moment with a sweet throwback picture of the quarterback from back when he was in high school.

"This feels like yesterday but today I'm headed off to watch (try too 🫣) my boy. Cheering for my kids never gets old. I wouldn't have it any other way #chiefs #15 #ibelieve #blessed," she wrote in the caption.

She reposted the photo in her Instagram story, adding she's "just a mom cheering her son," even if she "close[s] [her] eyes" during the game.

Randi has expressed her support of her firstborn son in the past, rooting him on in the 2021 Super Bowl, a game the Chiefs ultimately lost. She tweeted ferociously throughout the game, calling out the referees for unfair rulings.

"What a joke ref!!! Really," she wrote at one point in the game, which the Chiefs lost 9-31 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

She doubled down after the game, firing off one more dig at the refs and tagging then-Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's then-wife Gisele Bündchen in the tweet.

"If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol," she wrote.

Patrick Mahomes mother, Randi Martin, looks on after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Tom Pennington/Getty

At the end of the game, Randi expressed her pride in Patrick, who she said handled the loss with the kindness she "raised her babies" to have.

"Doing my best to raise my babies kind.. I may fail at this from time to time but I'm so proud of my kids when i see them spread kindness even on their hardest days. #blessed" she tweeted.

Patrick and Jackson Mahomes with their mom
ackson Mahomes Instagram

Randi has also spoken about Patrick's successes as he has become one of top players in the NFL, helping the Chiefs to a third AFC Championship win this year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with FOX4 in 2020, she said, "I am very, very proud. I always say we're blessed. He's blessed to be able to do his dream — to live doing exactly what he loves."

As Patrick takes center stage on the most watched gaming event for the second time in three years, he can be rest assured he will have his most loyal fan rooting for him in the bleachers.

Related Articles
Randi Martin, Gisele
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Tweets at Gisele Bündchen While Making Dig at Super Bowl Referees
brittany mahomes, patrick and sterling
Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes family
All About Patrick Mahomes' Parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts React to Being First Black Quarterbacks to Face Off at a Super Bowl: 'History'
Patrick Mahomes, brittany mahomes
Watch Patrick Mahomes Greet Daughter Sterling on the Field After AFC Championship Game Win
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Be First Black Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes, Eli Apple
Brittany Mahomes Tweets Snarky Message for Bengals' Eli Apple After Chiefs' Playoffs Win
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says He's Been Getting Advice from Tom Brady Ahead of AFC Title Game
Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes
Jason Kelce Compliments Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Their 2023 Super Bowl Meeting: 'One of the Greatest'
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night; Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Actor Paul Rudd talks with kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Paul Rudd Says Watching Chiefs in Super Bowl Will Be 'Stressful' but Hopes to 'Be Elated at the End'
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Husband Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl with Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Celebrate Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl: Photos
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Dad Patrick's Big Win
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos