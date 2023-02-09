Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl: 'Blessed'

Patrick Mahomes' mom could not be more excited to cheer her son on at another Super Bowl.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Randi Mahomes said that she's "blessed" to be able to watch him take that hallowed field again this Sunday as Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles. And she celebrated the moment with a sweet throwback picture of the quarterback from back when he was in high school.

"This feels like yesterday but today I'm headed off to watch (try too 🫣) my boy. Cheering for my kids never gets old. I wouldn't have it any other way #chiefs #15 #ibelieve #blessed," she wrote in the caption.

She reposted the photo in her Instagram story, adding she's "just a mom cheering her son," even if she "close[s] [her] eyes" during the game.

Randi has expressed her support of her firstborn son in the past, rooting him on in the 2021 Super Bowl, a game the Chiefs ultimately lost. She tweeted ferociously throughout the game, calling out the referees for unfair rulings.

"What a joke ref!!! Really," she wrote at one point in the game, which the Chiefs lost 9-31 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

She doubled down after the game, firing off one more dig at the refs and tagging then-Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's then-wife Gisele Bündchen in the tweet.

"If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol," she wrote.

At the end of the game, Randi expressed her pride in Patrick, who she said handled the loss with the kindness she "raised her babies" to have.

"Doing my best to raise my babies kind.. I may fail at this from time to time but I'm so proud of my kids when i see them spread kindness even on their hardest days. #blessed" she tweeted.

Randi has also spoken about Patrick's successes as he has become one of top players in the NFL, helping the Chiefs to a third AFC Championship win this year.

In an interview with FOX4 in 2020, she said, "I am very, very proud. I always say we're blessed. He's blessed to be able to do his dream — to live doing exactly what he loves."

As Patrick takes center stage on the most watched gaming event for the second time in three years, he can be rest assured he will have his most loyal fan rooting for him in the bleachers.