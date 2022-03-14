Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares Cute Throwback Photo in Honor of His Wedding: 'Time Flies'
Patrick Mahomes' mother is reminiscing on past joys in honor of her son's special day!
Randi Martin posted a sweet pair of photos to her Instagram on Sunday in honor of her NFL star son's wedding to Brittany Matthews over the weekend.
The side-by-side images showed Martin, 49, with Mahomes — one was taken in Hawaii this weekend, and the other showed Martin in her own bridal gown standing next to Mahomes as a tot.
"Wow how the time flies. My boy is married!!" Martin wrote in the caption, tagging the 26-year-old quarterback in the post. "I love you always and forever ❤️ you will always be my first born 💗."
Longtime couple Mahomes and Matthews, also 26, tied the knot on Saturday in Maui, Hawaii, saying "I do" with family and friends underneath picturesque palm trees and the setting sun.
For their big day, Mahomes wore a gray suit, while Matthews donned a stunning white Versace gown with a cutout corset-style bodice.
Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as his best man, while his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman. Kelce's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was one of Matthews' bridesmaids as well, TMZ reported.
The newlyweds shared a joint Instagram post after the ceremony, which featured a collection of photographs of the pair on their special day.
The series also showed a photo of the couple and their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.
"Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes 🤍," Mahomes and Matthews each captioned their respective shots.
The happy couple had teased their nuptials to fans on Instagram all week as they enjoyed fun in the sun with their daughter and wedding party.
Matthews and Mahomes' long-awaited day came over a year after the Chiefs quarterback — who led the team to a Super Bowl LIV victory — popped the question on his now-wife's 25th birthday on Sept. 1, 2020.