Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi and Half-Sister Support Him at NFL Honors as He Wins MVP: 'What a Night'

Randi Mahomes posted several photos throughout the night on the red carpet and with award show host Kelly Clarkson

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 10, 2023 12:32 PM
Randi Mahomes
Mia Randall and Randi Mahomes. Photo: Randi Mahomes Twitter

Patrick Mahomes won big at the NFL Honors on Thursday night, and there were two important people in the audience there to cheer for him: his mother Randi Mahomes and his half-sister Mia Randall.

Randi shared photos on her social media of the two posing on the red carpet for the event right under Mahomes' banner, with Randi wearing a red off the shoulder dress and Mia sporting a v-neck, long-sleeved dress.

"MVP!!," the proud mom wrote on Twitter alongside the photo, celebrating her son as he was named the NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2022-2023 season.

The pair was even able to snag a photo onstage with host Kelly Clarkson, with Randi writing, "What a night ❤️"

Although Mahomes, 27, couldn't be at the ceremony in person due to Super Bowl prep as he and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles, he accepted the award in a pre-recorded video.

Mahomes thanked his parents and siblings "for supporting me everyday, and telling me since I was a little kid, to follow my dreams," and took special care to honor his wife Brittany and "baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze" for "keeping me balanced, and making me appreciate every single day."

Mahomes — who also won the MVP award in 2018 — was widely considered the favorite to win again after leading the NFL in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614), and offensive TDs (45) during this season.

Leading up to the event, Randi posted a throwback Thursday photo of the quarterback from back when he was in high school, noting that she was "blessed" to be able to watch him take to the field again in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

"This feels like yesterday but today I'm headed off to watch (try too 🫣) my boy. Cheering for my kids never gets old. I wouldn't have it any other way #chiefs #15 #ibelieve #blessed," she wrote in the caption.

During his last Super Bowl outing in 2021, she expressed her support for her son and even sent out several tweets calling out the referees for unfair rulings. Ultimately, Mahomes lost the game, but she expressed just how proud of him she was afterward.

"Doing my best to raise my babies kind.. I may fail at this from time to time but I'm so proud of my kids when i see them spread kindness even on their hardest days. #blessed" she tweeted.

She will be cheering him on once again (and probably tweeting too) from the sidelines of the 2023 Super Bowl at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which will take place on Feb. 12 and will air live on FOX at 6:30 p.m. EST.

