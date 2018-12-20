No one likes ketchup more than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — and now he’s a ketchup brand ambassador!

Mahomes’ love for the condiment was first discovered by ESPN in November, when the athlete revealed that he likes to cover his steaks in ketchup. A few days later, the football star took it even further when he added that he also loves to include ketchup in his macaroni and cheese.

“I don’t think it’s that weird, but I put it on my macaroni and cheese,” Mahomes told reporters, according to Yahoo! Sports. “People seem to think that’s a weird thing, some people think that’s disgusting, but it’s good to me.”

Apparently, one of the biggest manufacturers of the condiment took noticed.

Hunt’s Ketchup announced the new partnership with Mahomes, 23, in a tweet, writing, “Who else would you rather have passing you the ketchup? Welcome to the team, @PatrickMahomes5!”

In the video, Mahomes can be seen pouring a bottle of ketchup onto a plate of macaroni and cheese.

Who else would you rather have passing you the ketchup? Welcome to the team, @PatrickMahomes5! pic.twitter.com/954I7a8z13 — Hunt’s Ketchup (@HuntsChef) December 19, 2018

Mahomes also posted a tweet of his own to announce the partnership. “Focused on football and the next several weeks,” he wrote, “but excited to join the Hunt’s Ketchup family. More to come in the off-season.”

Mahomes isn’t the only NFL star who has turned his love of food into a contract.

In 2016, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch — who is known for his love of candy, especially Skittles — launched his very own line of chocolate bars called Beast Mode. Then, in August 2018, Lynch’s face was featured on special-edition Skittles packages.