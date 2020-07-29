Super Bowl Champ Patrick Mahomes Is Now a Part Owner of the Kansas City Royals

After winning the Super Bowl and signing one of the largest sports contracts in history, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to raise the bar.

The Kansas City Royals announced on Tuesday that the 24-year-old quarterback is now a member of the MLB team's ownership group, further cementing Mahomes' ties to the city after bringing them their first Super Bowl title in 50 years in February.

"I'm honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a statement released by the Royals.

"I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do," he added.

Mahomes is the son of former MLB player Pat Mahomes and even followed in his father's footsteps by playing baseball in high school. At Texas Tech, Mahomes played both football and baseball until he decided to fully concentrate on football in his sophomore year, according to CNBC.

By joining the Royals' ownership group, Mahomes now becomes the youngest part owner in sports history, the outlet said.

"We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise," John Sherman, the Royals’ chairman, CEO and principal owner, said in a statement. "Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field."

"Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball — dating back to his childhood," Sherman continued.

NFL player Jamal Adams called Mahomes' move into baseball "legendary." "Congratulations," the Seattle Seahawks player said in a tweet.

National Women's Soccer League player Chestley Strother even suggested Mahomes look into owning a soccer team in the future.

Earlier this month, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension that ties him to the Chiefs through the 2031 season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $450 million over the 10-year period and could be worth up to $503 million. The extension includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. Mahomes has been with the Chiefs since 2017 when he was selected in the first round of the draft with the 10th pick.

After the contract was announced, Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid called Mahomes one of the most "incredible athletes and special people" he's been able to coach throughout his storied career.