Patrick Mahomes Says He Got COVID-19 Vaccine to 'Help Keep' Daughter Sterling Healthy

“To me, it was more of a personal decision with having a baby girl and knowing I was going to be around people,” the quarterback said of his daughter, who was born Feb. 20

Patrick Mahomes revealed that his decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 went hand-in-hand with being a new dad.

Addressing reporters on Monday, as the Kansas City Chiefs began their offseason program, the 25-year-old quarterback confirmed that he has already been vaccinated. "To me, it was more of a personal decision with having a baby girl and knowing I was going to be around people," he said of daughter Sterling Skye, who was born on Feb. 20.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wanted to make sure I did whatever I could to help keep her healthy," he added of the newborn, who will be 2 months old on Wednesday.

As for the impact being a dad has had on him, Mahomes said that his offseason has been full of learning. "Becoming a dad I've had to learn a lot, probably more than I've learned in my entire life til now," he said. "How to take care of a baby and raise a little baby girl."

Although COVID vaccines have not been made mandatory for players, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that to date about 18 Chiefs athletes have been vaccinated so far, as has he.

"The more we can push toward that, I think that's a positive. I don't want anybody to get sick, and I surely don't want anybody to pass away," he said, according to ESPN.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Mahomes, who underwent toe surgery earlier this year following the team's Super Bowl loss, also gave an update on his recovery process.

"I think I'm progressing well. I think I'm ahead of schedule, myself. Obviously, they're trying to be cautious and not push me out there too soon. But I'm doing what I can," he said. "I've gotten out of the boot finally, it took forever."

"I'm trying to get back on the field and get that stuff working. So I'm sure they'll keep me along that same pathway so that I can hopefully do some stuff by the end of the offseason," he added.

Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes | Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"He's got great flexibility in that toe,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday, ESPN reported. "He worked his tail off, not a real fun thing for him to do with that. It seems like a small thing, but that toe is rather large and stiff before the surgery and after the surgery, so he's really worked hard to get that right.''

The Chiefs are expected to begin practicing together as a team in late May. Training camp is not scheduled to start until July.