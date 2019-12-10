Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Says Security Had to Move Her to 'Safe Place' During Patriots' Game

Image zoom Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews claims she was moved by security at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game because the latter’s hometown fans were harassing her.

Matthews — who dates Mahomes, the quarterback for the Chiefs — wrote on Twitter from Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts during the game, “As soon as we sit down, drunk dude ‘hey everyone this is patrick mahomes girl and brother, let’s give them s–t.’ “

She continued in another tweet, “This place is horrible, people already yelling every time I stand up, am I not [allowed] to stand up for football game?”

Matthews further claimed, “I was told if I stand they will call security and kick us out, can’t stand for your team?” About an hour after that message, Matthews tweeted that, “Gillette security came and got us and moved us to a safe place 🙌🏼 that’s how you know it was bad🤔🤔.”

Matthews also posted photos from the game on Instagram — including one with Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes — writing in one caption, “I’m here & these fans will NEVER keep me away 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #chiefskingdom.”

“Update: Gillette security [came] and got us said we have cameras everywhere and we have seen you getting harrassed so we are gonna move you to a safe section,” she added.”

Mahomes’ brother seemed to address the drama himself, tweeting around the same time frame, “Patriots fans are rude as hell!!”

The Patriots’ publicity team did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for confirmation.

The Chiefs went on to defeat the Patriots 23-16, with Matthews reveling in the win on Twitter before reuniting with her boyfriend.

“All patriots fans ‘we still have 6 Super Bowls’ Lololol Once patrick has been in the league as long as Brady, then chat to me about Super Bowls! Patrick is 24, brady is 42🤔 you just wait👏🏼👏🏼,” she added.

Matthews — a former college soccer player — has her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness and is a certified personal trainer. The pair began dating in high school.