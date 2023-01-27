Patrick Mahomes Says He's Been Getting Advice from Tom Brady Ahead of AFC Title Game

"Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT?" the quarterback asked reporters at a Kansas City Chiefs press conference on Thursday

Published on January 27, 2023 04:53 PM
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty

Patrick Mahomes is doing his homework as the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals looms ahead this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed he's been chatting with seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady to get some tips before the big game.

"I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice," Mahomes, 27, said at a Chiefs press conference on Thursday. "Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT?"

The star quarterback continued: "Any time anybody like that wants to give me advice I'll take it in. It's cool to see the guys you've watched growing up, your whole life, be able to talk to you."

Brady, 45, also confirmed that the two have been talking. After inviting Chiefs coach Andy Reid to be a guest on the latest episode of his podcast Let's Go, Brady spent a good portion of time praising the coach's star quarterback — and giving a little insight into the conversation he had with Mahomes after his win against the Jaguars last week, in spite of an injury.

"He's a tough guy and I told him this the other night, I said I'm just really happy for you," Brady said. "And that's what champions are made of at the end of the day."

"You gotta go out there and you gotta do what he did or else what? Then f--- it, make it this far and do what, just let some other team [beat you]?" he asked? "No! You push to the limit and you go, look, this is what I'm here for."

Brady also talked about Mahomes' injury and commended how he played through it to lead his team to victory.

"I really respect Patrick for how he came out there in the second half and how pissed he was when he got taken out by Coach Reid," he said while Reid laughed. "I'm sure he had a word for you, but to watch him come out in the second half and play great, that was awesome to watch."

