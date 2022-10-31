Patrick Mahomes Inducted Into Texas Tech Hall of Fame: 'So Proud of You,' Says Wife Brittany

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback soaked in the accolades over the weekend in Lubbock, Texas, along with wife Brittany, who is expecting their second baby

By
Published on October 31, 2022 01:05 PM
Patrick Mahomes II is inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Ring of Honor at halftime of a game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Photo: Josh Hedges/Getty

Patrick Mahomes made good use of his NFL bye week!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, traveled back to his alma mater in Lubbock, Texas, over the weekend where he was inducted into Texas Tech University's Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.

During halftime of the Tech-Baylor football game at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, the university unveiled Mahomes' uniform number and name on the wall, where he became only the eighth member in school history to join the prestigious Ring.

Wife Brittany Mahomes, who is expecting their second child, was in attendance and shared her pride on Instagram.

"The best day, honoring the best guy. So proud of you!" she wrote, and added one red and one black heart — the Red Raiders' school colors.

Patrick Mahomes is honored during halftime of the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
Patrick Mahomes. John E. Moore III/Getty

In a video tribute during the ceremony, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury — who coached Mahomes at Tech — offered praise for the Super Bowl winner, as did his family members, including his dad, former pro MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr., and mom, Randi Martin.

"I can't think of anybody in the history of the school that's brought more positive attention to the university," Kingsbury said. "Whether it's on the field, in the community, in interviews, the way he handles himself, the way he treats people."

He continued, "There's a real sense of pride when you watch him."

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The honor is just another in a string of accomplishments for the fifth-year player who was drafted 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV in 2020, where he was named Super Bowl MVP. He's also been on four Pro Bowl teams and won the league MVP in his first season as a starter, 2018.

At Tech, he finished with 11,252 career passing yards and 93 touchdowns, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Earlier in the week, Mahomes and his wife, along with their 20-month-old daughter Sterling, soaked up time as a family of three before welcoming their new addition next year.

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter Sterling on Field to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a cute compilation of vacation photos on her Instagram Story last Tuesday as she and Patrick enjoyed time at the beach.

In the pictures, Brittany showed off her baby bump in a bright blue cover-up as she sported a black bikini underneath. The couple played with Sterling in the sand and Patrick sweetly held the little girl while wading in the ocean.

"Last trip as a family of 3," wrote Brittany.

