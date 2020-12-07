Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée, Among Owners of Kansas City NWSL Expansion Team

"I am honored to be part of an amazing ownership group that is passionate about the game," says Brittany Matthews, who is a former soccer player

Brittany Matthews' head is in the game.

The 25-year-old fitness trainer and fiancée to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named a part-owner of a new National Women's Soccer League expansion team that will be based in Kansas City, the league announced on Monday.

"As a former collegiate and professional soccer player, I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis," says Matthews, who played soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler and professionally with Iceland's UMF Afturelding, in a press release.

The franchise's ownership group will be led by Angie and Chris Long, a husband and wife team. According to the release, "All player rights, draft picks, and certain other assets formerly held by Utah Royals FC will be transferred to the new team in Kansas City."

"I am honored to be part of an amazing ownership group that is passionate about the game and eager to welcome a NWSL team back to Kansas City," Matthews said.

"We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can't wait to huddle around this team – we want more championship parades in the very near future!" she added.

The team will be the first NWSL franchise in Kansas City since the 2017 season when FC Kansas City ceased operations. That team previously won back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015.

In the press release, the NWSL reveals that the Longs have named Huw Williams, who was previously part of the team of leaders behind FC Kansas City, as head coach of the new expansion.

"We have had the privilege of seeing firsthand how Huw builds a winning culture, inspiring teams with not only his work ethic and technical expertise but with his intense love of the game and commitment to excellence," Chris said. "He is already hard at work and will be a great leader for the club."

Williams said in part that he's "thrilled and humbled to have earned the trust of the Long family and their ownership group, and look forward to representing our city and our players in the NWSL."

"I'm excited to work with all the players, and to reconnect with those I already know," he added in the release. "In a league full of talent, it's no surprise this roster is stacked with incredible athletes. I can't wait to get started."

The news comes four months after Mahomes, 25, was "honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals," he said in a statement released by the team. The athlete added, "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."