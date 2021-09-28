Patrick Mahomes Fiancée Brittany Matthews Dubs Referee Call During Chiefs Game 'Trash'

Brittany Matthews is typically vocal on social media while supporting fiancé Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany Matthews has no problem speaking her mind in support of her quarterback fiancé Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers and fell 30-24. The loss put the team at a 1-2 record for the season so far.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Throughout the game, Matthews was active on Twitter, sharing her frustration in reaction to some moments on the field as she watched from the stands.

"That call was TRASHHHHHH," she wrote after a pass interference call was made against the Chiefs, according to E! News.

Despite the team loss, after the game, Mahomes wrote, "A little adversity never hurts #ChiefsKingdom We will be back soon!" before Matthews retweeted it.

During the game, Mahomes made history by reaching 15,000 career passing yards quicker than any quarterback in NFL history. Matthews also reshared a tweet about her fiancé's milestone accomplishment on Sunday.

On Monday, Matthews shared a number of posts on Instagram recapping her time at Arrowhead Stadium as she cheered on Mahomes with their 6-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. She even shared a snap from the sidelines as she gave him a kiss.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Matthews is typically active on social media while watching the Chiefs play — and is even known for being vocal about the NFL. Earlier this year, she had a lot to say on social media about Super Bowl LV, expressing her displeasure about the referees' calls against the Chiefs — who lost 9-31 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers— writing, "that was bull" alongside a poop emoji.

Shortly after, she slammed ESPN for tweeting a photo of Mahomes seemingly staring in space at the game.

"Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league... [corn emojis]yyyy," she wrote of the tweet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mahomes and Matthews are set to tie the knot next year. The couple has been engaged since Sept. 2020, when the quarterback proposed with a set-up of rose petals, an elaborate floral arrangement, and marquee lights reading, "Will you marry me?"