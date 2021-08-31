Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are set to wed in 2022

Patrick Mahomes Calls Brittany Matthews the 'Best Mom' in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'My Future Wife'

Happy birthday, Brittany Matthews!

The mom of one celebrated her 26th birthday on Tuesday with many friends and family sharing loving messages to her, including fiancé Patrick Mahomes.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, the best mom, and my future wife! Love you! ❤️," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared on Instagram. (Mahomes turns 26 on Sept. 17.)

The longtime sweethearts, who met at Whitehouse High School in Texas, got engaged in September 2020 when Mahomes proposed to Matthews in a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium on the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV ring.

Then in February, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye. Months later, Mahomes and Matthews celebrated their nine-year anniversary in April.

This past weekend, the NFL star surprised his fiancée with a surprise celebration for her birthday. "Thank you so much for making my birthday so dang special," Matthews captioned a smiling photo of her soon-to-be husband.

Matthews also had a separate early birthday party where she celebrated with Mahomes and their daughter Sterling at the facility for Kansas City National Women's Soccer League, for which Matthews is an owner.

Earlier this month, 6-month-old baby Sterling delivered her dad some good news in the cutest way when she helped surprise him with the exciting news that he again joined the "99 Club" as part of the Madden NFL '22 video game, for which he graces the cover with Tom Brady.

The father of one learned of the honor from his daughter's onesie, which read "My dad's in the 99 Club again."