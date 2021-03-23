The longtime couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Sterling Skye, in February

Patrick Mahomes Cuddles Up to Fiancée Brittany Matthews in Romantic Instagram Photos: 'Me & You'

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are all loved up!

The longtime couple, who welcomed daughter Sterling Skye last month, shared a sweet embrace in two photos posted on Matthews' Instagram on Tuesday.

In the pictures, Mahomes, 25, can be seen with his arms wrapped around his fiancée as they pose in front of a tree.

"Me & You💛," Matthews, 25, wrote in the caption.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Image zoom Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews | Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The romantic post comes just days after the new parents celebrated their baby girl turning 1-month-old.

On Saturday, Mahomes marked the special milestone by sharing a new father-daughter image on his Instagram.

"1 month ❤️," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proudly captioned the portrait, in which he gives his baby girl a big smile and cradles her in his hands.

Matthews also posted the same shot on her account, writing, "Ster is 1 Month🥺💕."

The pair welcomed Sterling — their first child together — on Feb. 20 and announced the happy news on social media.

"Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz," Matthews shared on Instagram, while Mahomes wrote: "Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21 ❤️."

Recently, Matthews gave fans a glimpse of their daughter when she shared a video that looked back on her pregnancy and journey to motherhood.

The clip, set to "I Hope You Look Like Your Mama" by Brett Young, showed the fitness trainer holding her newborn as she did squats at the gym.

"The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life," Matthews wrote on her Instagram. "Baby girl, we love you! 💕 #sterlingskye."

Mahomes and Matthews began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September. Later that month, they announced the pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."