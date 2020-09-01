Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Girlfriend Brittany Matthews’ Birthday: ‘The Best One’

"Happy 25th birthday to the best one!" Patrick Mahomes wrote in a post on Instagram, along with the hashtag, "MyBabe"

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped celebrate his longtime girlfriend's birthday with a sweet social media post this week.

On Monday, the 24-year-old Super Bowl champion uploaded a pair of pictures to Instagram of himself and girlfriend Brittany Matthews on her 25th birthday. One of the photos featured Mahomes and Matthews relaxing in a gym, while the other showed the two enjoying a day on a river.

"Happy 25th birthday to the best one!" Mahomes wrote in the post, before adding the hashtag, "MyBabe."

On her own Instagram account, Matthews — who operates her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness — said she spent the day getting some much-needed relaxation.

"Happy Birthday to me! Spent [the] majority of the day in the Spa, it was just fabulous!" she wrote in the post, which received more than 33,000 likes. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes and love from everyone."

Matthews, 24, and Mahomes met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. According to Yahoo! Sports, the two have been dating since the 10th grade.

In addition to Matthews' birthday, the two have had much to celebrate over the last few months.

Mahomes helped the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win their first Super Bowl title in half-a-century in February. A few months later, Mahomes and the Chiefs agreed on a $450 million extension that includes a $140 million injury guarantee and is considered one of the largest sports contracts in history. Mahomes has been with the Chiefs since 2017 when he was selected in the first round of the draft.

After the record-breaking deal was announced, Matthews posted a selfie with Mahomes to her Instagram Story that included a message that read "I'm so proud of you." She also posted several other pictures that had the caption, "Let me tell y’all about my best friend, he earned that ish."

Later that month, Mahomes surprised the sports world when he became a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals.

"I'm honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a statement released by the Royals at the time.

"I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do," he added.

By joining the Royals' ownership group, Mahomes became the youngest part owner in sports history, CNBC reported.

Mahomes has also lent his voice to the social justice movement and recently spoke out in support of nationwide protests sparked by the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.