Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Accused of Assault by Kansas Restaurant Owner, Waiter

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been accused of assault.

The 22-year-old allegedly shoved a young male waiter multiple times before allegedly forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas., in her office on Feb. 25, she told The Kansas City Star.

Overland Park police and an attorney for Mahomes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Vaughn, 40, provided surveillance footage that appears to show Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her in her office, explaining to The Star: "He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere."

"And I'm telling him, pushing him off, saying 'What are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times," recounted Vaughn. "Where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty

Noting that Mahomes is more than a foot taller than her and claiming that he left a faint bruise on her neck, Vaughn said she "was in shock."

"It's disgusting," she recalled telling Mahomes, who is friends with Vaughn's stepdaughter and restaurant employee. "Like, you're a child, and he was trying to say 'We should be a power couple,' and I'm like, 'Clearly you're out of your mind right now.'"

Earlier that night, Mahomes arrived with five friends, with whom he made his way to the basement office. There, he allegedly blocked the 19-year-old waiter, who wished to remain anonymous, from entering.

"I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he's downstairs for I don't know what reason," the waiter told The Star. "And I'm trying to get to the office, and he's like, pushing me out. … And he's like, 'No, get out, get out.' "

According to The Star, OPPD is investigating the sexual assault regardless of whether Vaughn. The waiter has not yet decided whether he will press charges.

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," Mahomes' attorney Brandan Davies told The Star.

Davies tells PEOPLE in a statement: "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson.

"Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context," adds Davies. "Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

Jackson, who is frequently seen on the field following his brother Patrick's games, has landed in hot water over his behavior in the past. In September 2021, he was filmed pouring water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the team's victory over the Chiefs, and a month later, he came under fire for dancing on what appeared to be a tribute to late Washington player Sean Taylor in a since-deleted TikTok.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.