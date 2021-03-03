Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Set Date and Location for 2022 Wedding

The couple recently welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are getting ready to say "I do!"

On Tuesday, the new mom revealed that she and the NFL quarterback have officially set a date and location for their upcoming nuptials.

Matthews shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside photos of the couple from a romantic shoot. In the sweet shots, Mahomes and Matthews, both 25, are seen hugging one another and cuddling on a grand staircase.

"It's wedding planning time👰🏼‍♀️ We have a date & place wahoooooo🥂," Matthews wrote.

The fitness influencer also included the hashtag, "2022," suggesting that the couple won't plan to tie the knot until next year.

The Kansas City Chiefs star dropped a string of heart emojis in the comments of the post while Chiefs player Travis Kelce's longtime girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, teased, "when does the bachelorette planning start thooooooooo 👀😝🎉".

Members of Mahomes' family also shared their thoughts, raving over the couple's pictures.

"So cute! Love these photos!!" wrote Jackson Mahomes, the quarterback's younger brother, while his mom, Randi, added, "I love these photos."

The couple's wedding update comes just over one week after the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye.

The pair announced the happy news on Instagram on Feb. 21, sharing a photo of the newborn holding her parents' fingers and a necklace with the baby girl's name on it. "Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz," Matthews captioned her post at the time.

And on her Instagram Stories, Matthews said last Wednesday was her baby girl's "actual due date," adding that she is "sure glad she came a few days early."

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" Matthews wrote. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Over the weekend, the new mom revealed that her daughter has blue eyes in another touching post.

"The perfect outfit that goes with her name & her blue eyes 😭," she wrote, referring to her daughter's middle name, Skye, and the adorable light blue, cloud pattern onesie that the baby wore.