Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Relationship Timeline

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have a love story that's fit for a movie.

The high school sweethearts first met back when they were teenagers, and the pair managed to make a long-distance relationship work while excelling in their collegiate athletic careers before becoming professional athletes. Mahomes is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Matthews previously competed internationally as a pro soccer player in Iceland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite their numerous accomplishments, their pride and joy is their daughter, Sterling Skye, whom they welcomed in February 2021. One year later, the couple tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii during a picturesque ceremony, where Sterling served as the pair's adorable flower girl.

In May 2022, Mahomes and Matthews shared that they would soon be a family of four. "Round 2!" the pair captioned a trio of pictures announcing they were expecting their second child.

From attending their high school prom to growing their family together, keep scrolling to see the full timeline of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' relationship.

March 2012: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews begin dating

Mahomes met Matthews when he was a sophomore and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas, and they began dating as teenagers.

During a 2020 interview with Today, the future Super Bowl champion reflected on the early days of his relationship with Matthews, describing himself as "just a normal teenage kid showing up at the family dinner type stuff and being nervous and everything."

May 2013: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews attend prom together

In the spring of 2013, Mahomes and Matthews attended their school prom together. Mahomes shared a collage of photos from the night on his Instagram account with the caption, "Best prom date a guy could ask for!!"

2013-2014: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews attend different colleges

After Matthews graduated high school, she went off to the University of Texas at Tyler where she played soccer. A year later, Mahomes graduated high school and chose Texas Tech University. However, the distance couldn't keep them apart, and they managed to make it work despite their stringent collegiate athletic schedules.

2017: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews become pro athletes

Patrick Mahomes and Family Credit: Patrick Mahomes Instagram

After graduating from college in 2017, Matthews signed with the Icelandic professional soccer team Afturelding/Fram. The same year, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Mahomes during the first round of the NFL draft.

February 2, 2020: Brittany Matthews supports Patrick Mahomes after his Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with girlfriend and high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews after game action during the Super Bowl LIV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, FL Credit: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Mahomes and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020, and the quarterback was crowned the MVP of the game. After the big win, Mahomes was photographed holding Matthews on the field as they celebrated together.

September 2, 2020: Patrick Mahomes pops the question to Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Credit: Patrick Mahomes Instagram

Following his Super Bowl ring ceremony, Mahomes proposed to Matthews in front of a floral wall with a neon light that read "Will You Marry Me?" The quarterback captioned a photo of the moment, "Ring SZN."

Mahomes later confessed to KCSP 610 Radio that he was more nervous about proposing than he was about playing in the Super Bowl. "You don't think it's going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you've been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart's racing, I promise you that," he said.

September 29, 2020: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announce they're expecting

Later that same month, the couple announced even more exciting news: they were expecting their first child.

Matthews revealed she was pregnant on Instagram along with two photos of her and Mahomes. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," she captioned the post, which showed her holding a sonogram while Mahomes cradled her baby bump.

October 2020: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews hold a sex reveal party

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple hosted a Zoom party to reveal their baby's sex to close family and friends. Mahomes and Matthews used their dogs to help share the news, and had the pups walk down a white sheet of paper with pink paint on their paws to signify that the parents-to-be were having a girl.

Before the reveal, Mahomes said that he wasn't hoping for a specific sex.

"No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," he told 610 Sports Radio's The Drive.

December 2020: Brittany Matthews celebrates at her baby shower

Matthews was able to have her family and close friends come together for a shower before the baby's birth. In an Instagram Story, the fitness brand owner explained that she and her loved ones were all tested for COVID-19 and quarantined before the celebration. The future mom was sporting a pink gown that matched the pink party decorations.

"Thanks to my gals for going to TX to shower baby girl & I," she wrote. "Thankful to have amazing close friends & family that will stay safe for the sake of me & my baby girl."

February 20, 2021: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcome their baby

On Feb. 20, 2021, Matthews and Mahomes welcomed their first child, baby Sterling Skye Mahomes. They shared the news via Instagram with a photo of their newborn holding her mom's finger. The new mother was photographed wearing a necklace with her daughter's name written in cursive letters. Mahomes also posted a photo of the baby girl and revealed that she weighed 6 lbs, 11 oz.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right," Matthews wrote alongside the snapshot. "I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share [them] everywhere, so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared with the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

March 3, 2021: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews select a wedding date

Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Not long after giving birth, the couple settled on a wedding date and venue for their nuptials. "It's wedding planning time," she wrote on Instagram. "We have a date & place wahoooooo #2022."

March 20, 2021: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews share the first photo of Sterling

On March 20, 2021, both Mahomes and Matthews shared the first photos of Sterling on her 1-month birthday. Sterling was seen donning an adorable pink bow while Mahomes cradled her in his arms.

May 9, 2021: Brittany Matthews celebrates her first Mother's Day with Patrick Mahomes and baby Sterling

Matthews celebrated her first Mother's Day when Sterling was 11 weeks old.

"Dear Sterling, thank you for making me a mommy and being the biggest blessing EVER, Mommy & Daddy love you more than you will ever understand," Matthews wrote before thanking her mother.

The NFL quarterback also celebrated Matthews with a tribute, writing, "Happy 1st Mother's Day!" on Instagram.

June 20, 2021: Patrick Mahomes celebrates his first Father's Day alongside Brittany Matthews and their daughter

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Credit: Brittany Matthews Instagram

Mahomes had quite a few firsts in 2021, including his very first Father's Day as a dad. Matthews paid tribute to him by sharing a series of photos of the proud father and their little girl along with their dogs.

October 31, 2021: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews celebrate daughter Sterling's first Halloween

The entire family dressed up as characters from the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians for Sterling's first Halloween. The couple's dogs wore spotted caps with Dalmatian ears on them while their then-8-month-old daughter was dressed as a puppy. Matthews donned a black-and-white wig for her take on Cruella de Vil while Mahomes dressed as a dog catcher.

December 25, 2021: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews celebrate Sterling's first Christmas

Mahomes and Matthews spared no expense for Sterling's first Christmas.

"It worked out well for us, and we had a home game that Saturday," Mahomes told The Drive on 610 Sports Radio. "We had that morning to be with the kids, and do all the gifts and everything. Sterling, I don't think she understood what Christmas was yet, but she understood she got a lot of toys."

The couple was thrilled to see her play with her new toys, which included a mini remote-controlled black Lamborghini.

"It was awesome," he said of his daughter's first car. "And you can control it through a little remote control, too. I think it's a bad sign for me that she's already getting a black Lamborghini. Brittany's already putting it in her head."

March 12, 2022: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews tie the knot

On March 12, 2022, Mahomes and Matthews finally said "I do" after 10 years of dating. The private ceremony was held in Maui, Hawaii. Matthews wore a Versace gown complete with an elaborate train while their 1-year-old daughter served as one of the flower girls. Little Sterling rode down the aisle in a toy car.

March 2022: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews go on a tropical honeymoon

Matthews and Mahomes jetted off to St. Barts for their honeymoon, where the newlyweds went paddleboarding, hiking and spent time taking in the scenery.

Matthews updated fans on Instagram with photos of the trip, including the couple's romantic honeymoon suite. The pair was treated to champagne, rose petals, parfaits and a cake with their high school's name and emblem on it, commemorating where they first met.

February 20, 2022: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews celebrate their daughter's first birthday

Mahomes and Matthews celebrated their daughter's first birthday with an elaborate party, which included a pink ball pit, cotton candy station and bounce house.

"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it🥺💕" Matthews wrote on Instagram. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more every day, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld."

Adidas, where the NFL quarterback has his own signature shoe line, also sent the toddler and her parents a customized gift. The parents shared a photo of matching sneakers with baby blue wings for the entire family.

May 29, 2022: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announce they're expecting again

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews pregnancy annoucment 2 Credit: Patrick Mahomes Instagram

On May 29, 2022, Mahomes and Matthews announced they were expanding their family with baby number two on the way in joint Instagram posts.

"Round 2!" they captioned a trio of pictures that show the couple smiling with Sterling, who holds a sign that reads, "Big sister duties ... coming soon."

June 26, 2022: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announce they are having a boy

A month after sharing their second pregnancy news, Mahomes and Matthews revealed they are having a baby boy.