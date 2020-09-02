Patrick Mahomes and Longtime Love Brittany Matthews Are Engaged

The Kansas City Chiefs player and his longtime girlfriend are finally tying the knot

Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews are making it official.

The longtime couple — who have been dating since they were teenagers — are engaged.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 24, popped the question on Tuesday, revealing the happy news on his Instagram Stories with a photo of Matthews' stunning ring.

"Ring SZN," Mahomes wrote atop the snap, adding a kissing face emoji and tagging his now-fiancée.

Matthews, 25, shared some behind-the-scenes of the proposal on her own Instagram Stories, revealing a setup including roses and marquee lights that read "Will You Marry Me."

"This happened today," Matthews wrote on her Stories.

Another slide showed a beautiful candle-lit dinner table, on which Matthews added, "My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!"

"Couldn't imagine this day being any more perfect," the former pro soccer player added.

Mahomes and Matthews, who now runs her own fitness company called Brittany Lynn Fitness, met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. The couple even attended prom together in 2013.

In addition to living together in Kansas City, the pair share two dogs: a pit bull and a cane corso named Steel and Silver.

Matthews is steadfast in her Chiefs fandom and was by Mahomes’ side as his team faced the San Francisco 49ers in this year’s NFL championship.

After the team’s historic win — in which the Kansas City team defeated the Niners 31-20 for the franchise's first Super Bowl win in 50 years — Matthews showed her support on Instagram.

"I am so beyond proud of this dude and this team, all year it was about battling, amazing comebacks and overcoming an injury, and for that YOU DESERVE THIS," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She also supported Mahomes earlier on Tuesday at the Chiefs' stadium as he received his Super Bowl ring.

Mahomes' proposal comes one day after Matthews' 25th birthday.