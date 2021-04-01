Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Celebrate 9th Anniversary: 'My Favorite Human'

The high school sweethearts welcomed their first child together, daughter Sterling Skye, in February

Happy anniversary to Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes!

The Super Bowl champ and his fiancée celebrated nine years together on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Matthews, 25, shared a pair of photos of the couple smiling for the camera on Instagram to mark the milestone.

"9 Years with my Favorite Human❤️🥰 I Love You Lots!! #happyanniversary," the fitness trainer wrote in the caption.

Mahomes, 25, shared one of the photos to his own Instagram, writing in the caption, "year 9❤️."

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Image zoom Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews | Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

"LOVE YOUUU❤️," Matthews commented.

Matthews also shared a sweet photo of the duo deboarding an airplane on her Instagram Stories Thursday, writing, "Also, today is our 9 year anniversary! So yes I interrupted work day to take a cute pic."

Other snapshots on her Instagram Stories revealed that the couple celebrated with a romantic meal together surrounded by candles and rose petals.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Image zoom Patrick Mahomes | Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Image zoom Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Image zoom Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

The high school sweethearts — who recently set a date for their wedding after getting engaged last September — welcomed their first child together, daughter Sterling Skye, in February.

Sterling was born on Feb. 20 at 6 lbs. 11 oz., the proud new parents announced the following day.

While Matthews and Mahomes haven't shared many glimpses of Sterling on social media yet, Matthews revealed in a video on her Instagram Stories earlier this week that the newborn is almost always by her side.

"[For those] that are so concerned about where Sterling has been or if we've been leaving her or what she looks like and when we're gonna post a photo ... she's been with us everywhere we go," she explained. "I haven't left her for more than a few hours because I'm breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours."

The new mom admitted that she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback haven't decided how much to share of Sterling online yet.