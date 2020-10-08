Patrick Mahomes and Pregnant Fiancée Brittany Matthews Slept in Separate Bedrooms After COVID Scare

“I'm doing my part to keep away from her and social distance whenever stuff like this arises," Patrick Mahomes said

Patrick Mahomes revealed that he and his pregnant fiancéee, Brittany Matthews, slept in separate bedrooms after his teammate Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Mahomes said he tries his best to keep Matthews safe while he plays and travels with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s something I think about every day,” the 25-year-old quarterback said. “You have to think about that with her being pregnant, kind of in that high-risk category.”

“When I went home over the weekend I slept in a different bedroom and stayed away from her as much as possible,” he added, referring to coming home after his team had learned of Ta’amu’s positive test. “I'm doing my part to keep away from her and social distance whenever stuff like this arises.”

Late last month, Matthews announced that she was expecting her first child with Mahomes, weeks after the NFL star popped the question.

The longtime couple — who have been dating since they were teenagers — got engaged in early September following the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony and one day after Matthews' 25th birthday.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this week, Matthews said the couple can't wait to welcome their child and get married.

“We did things a little out of order, but everything happens for a reason, and both of them are such blessings — so we’re excited for both," she said.

In addition to Ta’amu’s positive test result, the Chiefs had another COVID-19 scare following Monday’s game against the New England Patriots, which was postponed from the weekend due to coronavirus cases on both teams. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was one of the players who tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, the team learned that Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus after he and Mahomes had a close conversation during the final moments of the game. Gilmore had approached Mahomes to share a few words — a move that Mahomes has since told reporters was a “mental lapse.”

“I was just trying to show respect to a great football player who I hope is getting better very quickly,” Mahomes said. “I’ll just try to keep away from that and try not to do it again.”