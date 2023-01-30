Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Be First Black Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LVII

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on January 30, 2023 02:43 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty; Jamie Squire/Getty

The 2023 Super Bowl will be an important one.

For the first time in the history of the iconic game, two Black quarterbacks will face off when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 in Arizona.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make his Super Bowl debut against Patrick Mahomes when the two teams meet for Super Bowl LVII.

While Black quarterbacks have played in and won Super Bowls, no other Super Bowl has featured a pair of Black starting quarterbacks.

Hurts, who was drafted in 2020, posted MVP-worthy stats throughout the 2022-23 NFL season.

In an interview with ESPN, Philadelphia's left tackle Jordan Mailata called Hurts "one of the hardest workers I've ever seen in my life." Mailata added, "Second year as a full-year starter, and he's taking us to the Super Bowl?"

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) Mac Jones (10) and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13)
Vasha Hunt/Alabama Media Group via AP

Mahomes will start for the Chiefs. It will be the 27-year-old's third Super Bowl appearance in his five seasons in Kansas City.

Mahomes, who is just one of three Black quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl, led the Chiefs to a title in 2020 over the San Francisco 49ers but came up short the following year in a loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition to Mahomes, the two other Black quarterbacks to take home the Lombardi Trophy are Doug Williams in 1988 and Russell Wilson in 2014.

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes. David Eulitt/Getty

Hurts and the Eagles secured their spot in the Super Bowl after defeating the 49ers 31-7 on Sunday.

Mahomes and the Chiefs eliminated Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday 23-20 in a game that came down to the wire in the final quarter.

