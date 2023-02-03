Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts React to Being First Black Quarterbacks to Face Off at a Super Bowl: 'History'

"I'm glad we can set the stage for kids that are coming up now," Patrick Mahomes told USA Today ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12

Published on February 3, 2023 01:03 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty; Jamie Squire/Getty

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are excited to make history when they become the first Black quarterbacks to meet in a Super Bowl.

While Black quarterbacks have played in and won Super Bowls, no other has featured a pair of Black starting quarterbacks. Hurts, whose appearance in the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Arizona will be his first, spoke to USA Today about the monumental moment.

"It is history," said the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. "It's come a long way."

He added: "To be the first for something is pretty cool. I know it'll be a good one."

Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, is making his third Super Bowl appearance. He told USA Today that the game is "special" for him, considering the significant element.

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"I've learned more and more about the history of Black quarterbacks since I've been in this league and the guys that came before me and Jalen [Hurts] set the stage for this," Mahomes explained.

The 27-year-old says he is proud that he can continue to pave the way for future Black quarterbacks in the league. "I'm glad we can set the stage for kids that are coming up now," he said.

Mahomes, who is just one of three Black quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl, led the Chiefs to a title in 2020 over the San Francisco 49ers but came up short the following year in a loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition to Mahomes, the two other Black quarterbacks to take home the Lombardi Trophy are Doug Williams in 1988 and Russell Wilson in 2014.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off on Feb. 12 in Arizona.

