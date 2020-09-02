The Most Adorable Photos of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Through the Years

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime love, who share daughter Sterling Skye, are set to wed in Hawaii

By Sophie Dodd Updated March 11, 2022 10:03 PM

1 of 36

Parents' Night Out

Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram

The pair hit the town just before Valentine's Day on a romantic night out together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 36

Baby Love

Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The proud parents cuddled up to daughter Sterling Skye in this sweet snap. 

3 of 36

Spot On

Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram

The family of three — plus their two pups! — dressed up as Cruella de Vil, a dog catcher and Dalmatians for Halloween 2021. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 36

Just the Two of Us

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

The new parents beam with happiness in these cuddly couple shots.

Advertisement

5 of 36

Mom and Dad

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

They're parents! On Feb. 21, 2021, the couple announced the arrival of their little girl, Sterling Skye Mahomes, in a photo of their hands with hers.

6 of 36

Love Day

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

There was lots of red and lots of roses for the couple's Valentine's Day 2021 celebration. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 36

So Dang Proud

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

One week before Mahomes headed to Super Bowl LV in February 2021, Matthews posted a tribute to his stellar season: "Just so dang proud of you."

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 36

New Year

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

The couple cheered to 2021 and had some fun in the snow together.

"2020, A year to never forget, in many many ways!! There was lots of negativity and hate, but there was still a lot of good and positivity! Doing it alongside @patrickmahomes made things a little easier, he's my better half and just the greatest," Matthews shared in a separate Instagram post.

Advertisement

9 of 36

Christmas Before Baby

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

Mahomes and Matthews wore matching onesies and celebrated Christmas with their dogs and loved ones.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 36

Best Gift of All

Credit: Brittany matthews/ instagram

The soon-to-be family-of-three posed for a smiling shot in front of their Christmas tree. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 36

Loved Up

Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

We could all use more snaps of the expecting couple in our lives — and Matthews is happy to deliver! "Haven't posted a photo with this guy in a while, so here's my Fiancé, Baby Daddy, Dog Daddy & Bestfriend🥰❤️" she wrote of her multi-hyphenate partner. "Hehehe love ya lots😍." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 36

Turkey Day

Credit: Brittany matthews/ instagram

"Thankful, blessed & grateful for my life and everyone in it!" Matthews captioned this smiling shot of the couple posing with their pups ahead of Thanksgiving dinner. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 36

Proud Parents-to-Be

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Less than one month after announcing their engagement on Sept. 1, the pair revealed that they're expecting their first child together. 

″Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," Matthews captioned the photos, which featured Mahomes cradling her baby bump as the mom-to-be showed off an ultrasound. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 36

It's a Girl!

Credit: Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

The parents-to-be revealed the sex of their little one over Zoom in October, popping pink confetti to discover that they're expecting a baby girl. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 36

It's Official!

Credit: Melissa and Beth Photography

Sure, touchdowns are great, but have you ever had Patrick Mahomes get down on one knee and ask you to marry him — because that sounds even better.

The Super Bowl LIV MVP, 24, popped the question to his longtime love Brittany Matthews on Sept. 1, pulling out all the stops and enlisting a small group of family and friends to help facilitate the romantic surprise. Matthews, 25, shared a few snaps of the special moment on Instagram, taken by Melissa & Beth Photography.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 36

Put a Ring on It

Credit: patrick mahomes/instagram

In addition to showing off her sizable new engagement ring, Matthews wrote a loving tribute to her now-fiancé alongside photos of the proposal. "On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It's always us, it's always you and me," she began.

"The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 36

Cheering on the Chiefs

Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty

Matthews and Mahomes shared an intimate moment while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' historic Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 36

LIV-ing It Up

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

The pair continued their celebrations four days after the big win.

"I am so beyond proud of this dude and this team, all year it was about battling, amazing comebacks and overcoming an injury, and for that YOU DESERVE THIS," she wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 36

Smooth Sailing

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

The pair first met and began dating in the tenth grade while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. While they went to different colleges — Matthews played college soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler while Mahomes played football at Texas Tech University — they managed to maintain their strong relationship. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 36

Loved Up By the Lake

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

The couple posed for some "PG-13" PDA-filled shots while visiting Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri in June. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 36

Gang's All Here

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

"My world, my family, my best friends," Matthews captioned this cute family portrait of herself and Mahomes out for a walk with their two dogs, Steel and Silver.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 36

Workout Warriors

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

Matthews, who runs her own fitness company called Brittany Lynne Fitness, shared several home workout videos and tips on Instagram throughout quarantine to help her followers stay active. She and Mahomes teamed up for a number of them, working out side by side or in tandem. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 36

Moving Montage

To celebrate Matthews' 24th birthday last August, Mahomes shared a sweet tribute to his love on Instagram, featuring photos and footage of the pair working out together, shopping and attending formal events. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 36

Stadium Smooches

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

No game is complete without a congratulatory kiss! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 36

Matching Moment

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

The couple cuddled up for a kiss while twinning in the Chiefs' colors last July.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 36

Horsing Around

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

Saddle up! The pair enjoyed a dreamy horseback ride through crystal clear waters while visiting Turks and Caicos in July 2019. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 36

Wedding Bells

The duo likely already has plenty of inspiration for their own wedding, having already attended a handful together over the years. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 36

Puppy Love

For their 2018 Christmas card, the couple snapped a family portrait with one of their dogs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 36

Couples Costume

Let spooky season begin! For Halloween 2018, Matthews channeled Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire in Jurassic Park while Mahomes went incognito in an inflatable dinosaur suit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 36

Rising to New Heights

The pair snapped this gorgeous sunrise shot while visiting Haleakala Crater during their June 2018 vacation to Hawaii.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 36

They Grow Up So Fast!

Valentines for life! Mahomes shared these nearly identical shots from 2018 and 2014 to celebrate his "valentine from the beginning to now."  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 36

Back in Time

The vintage Snapchat filter! The pic-stitch! This collage of the couples' 2015 date night and what Mahomes dubbed "the best steak of my life" is a quintessential reminder of what romance and #foodstagrams looked like back before influencers took over Instagram. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 36

Drive Me Crazy

The signs of Mahomes' elaborate future proposal were laid out in his creative "prom-posal" way back in 2014. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 36

Prom 2.0

The couple attended prom together for the second year in a row back in 2014, with Mahomes already sporting the Chiefs' colors. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 36

#TBT

A year into their relationship, Mahomes shared an adorable set of throwback shots of the couple in honor of Matthews' 18th birthday back in 2013. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 36

Longtime Loves

From prom dates to wedding dates, these two have remained each others' "best friend" for over eight years. 

Perhaps Matthews' teal corsage from prom 2013 will even make a reappearance as her "something blue" when the pair walk down the aisle. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next