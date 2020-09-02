The Most Adorable Photos of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Through the Years
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime love, who share daughter Sterling Skye, are set to wed in Hawaii
Parents' Night Out
The pair hit the town just before Valentine's Day on a romantic night out together.
Baby Love
The proud parents cuddled up to daughter Sterling Skye in this sweet snap.
Spot On
The family of three — plus their two pups! — dressed up as Cruella de Vil, a dog catcher and Dalmatians for Halloween 2021.
Just the Two of Us
The new parents beam with happiness in these cuddly couple shots.
Mom and Dad
They're parents! On Feb. 21, 2021, the couple announced the arrival of their little girl, Sterling Skye Mahomes, in a photo of their hands with hers.
Love Day
There was lots of red and lots of roses for the couple's Valentine's Day 2021 celebration.
So Dang Proud
One week before Mahomes headed to Super Bowl LV in February 2021, Matthews posted a tribute to his stellar season: "Just so dang proud of you."
New Year
The couple cheered to 2021 and had some fun in the snow together.
"2020, A year to never forget, in many many ways!! There was lots of negativity and hate, but there was still a lot of good and positivity! Doing it alongside @patrickmahomes made things a little easier, he's my better half and just the greatest," Matthews shared in a separate Instagram post.
Christmas Before Baby
Mahomes and Matthews wore matching onesies and celebrated Christmas with their dogs and loved ones.
Best Gift of All
The soon-to-be family-of-three posed for a smiling shot in front of their Christmas tree.
Loved Up
We could all use more snaps of the expecting couple in our lives — and Matthews is happy to deliver! "Haven't posted a photo with this guy in a while, so here's my Fiancé, Baby Daddy, Dog Daddy & Bestfriend🥰❤️" she wrote of her multi-hyphenate partner. "Hehehe love ya lots😍."
Turkey Day
"Thankful, blessed & grateful for my life and everyone in it!" Matthews captioned this smiling shot of the couple posing with their pups ahead of Thanksgiving dinner.
Proud Parents-to-Be
Less than one month after announcing their engagement on Sept. 1, the pair revealed that they're expecting their first child together.
″Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," Matthews captioned the photos, which featured Mahomes cradling her baby bump as the mom-to-be showed off an ultrasound.
It's a Girl!
The parents-to-be revealed the sex of their little one over Zoom in October, popping pink confetti to discover that they're expecting a baby girl.
It's Official!
Sure, touchdowns are great, but have you ever had Patrick Mahomes get down on one knee and ask you to marry him — because that sounds even better.
The Super Bowl LIV MVP, 24, popped the question to his longtime love Brittany Matthews on Sept. 1, pulling out all the stops and enlisting a small group of family and friends to help facilitate the romantic surprise. Matthews, 25, shared a few snaps of the special moment on Instagram, taken by Melissa & Beth Photography.
Put a Ring on It
In addition to showing off her sizable new engagement ring, Matthews wrote a loving tribute to her now-fiancé alongside photos of the proposal. "On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It's always us, it's always you and me," she began.
"The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕"
Cheering on the Chiefs
Matthews and Mahomes shared an intimate moment while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' historic Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February.
LIV-ing It Up
The pair continued their celebrations four days after the big win.
"I am so beyond proud of this dude and this team, all year it was about battling, amazing comebacks and overcoming an injury, and for that YOU DESERVE THIS," she wrote on Instagram.
Smooth Sailing
The pair first met and began dating in the tenth grade while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. While they went to different colleges — Matthews played college soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler while Mahomes played football at Texas Tech University — they managed to maintain their strong relationship.
Loved Up By the Lake
The couple posed for some "PG-13" PDA-filled shots while visiting Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri in June.
Gang's All Here
"My world, my family, my best friends," Matthews captioned this cute family portrait of herself and Mahomes out for a walk with their two dogs, Steel and Silver.
Workout Warriors
Matthews, who runs her own fitness company called Brittany Lynne Fitness, shared several home workout videos and tips on Instagram throughout quarantine to help her followers stay active. She and Mahomes teamed up for a number of them, working out side by side or in tandem.
Moving Montage
To celebrate Matthews' 24th birthday last August, Mahomes shared a sweet tribute to his love on Instagram, featuring photos and footage of the pair working out together, shopping and attending formal events.
Stadium Smooches
No game is complete without a congratulatory kiss!
Matching Moment
The couple cuddled up for a kiss while twinning in the Chiefs' colors last July.
Horsing Around
Saddle up! The pair enjoyed a dreamy horseback ride through crystal clear waters while visiting Turks and Caicos in July 2019.
Wedding Bells
The duo likely already has plenty of inspiration for their own wedding, having already attended a handful together over the years.
Puppy Love
For their 2018 Christmas card, the couple snapped a family portrait with one of their dogs.
Couples Costume
Let spooky season begin! For Halloween 2018, Matthews channeled Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire in Jurassic Park while Mahomes went incognito in an inflatable dinosaur suit.
Rising to New Heights
The pair snapped this gorgeous sunrise shot while visiting Haleakala Crater during their June 2018 vacation to Hawaii.
They Grow Up So Fast!
Valentines for life! Mahomes shared these nearly identical shots from 2018 and 2014 to celebrate his "valentine from the beginning to now."
Back in Time
The vintage Snapchat filter! The pic-stitch! This collage of the couples' 2015 date night and what Mahomes dubbed "the best steak of my life" is a quintessential reminder of what romance and #foodstagrams looked like back before influencers took over Instagram.
Drive Me Crazy
The signs of Mahomes' elaborate future proposal were laid out in his creative "prom-posal" way back in 2014.
Prom 2.0
The couple attended prom together for the second year in a row back in 2014, with Mahomes already sporting the Chiefs' colors.
#TBT
A year into their relationship, Mahomes shared an adorable set of throwback shots of the couple in honor of Matthews' 18th birthday back in 2013.
Longtime Loves
From prom dates to wedding dates, these two have remained each others' "best friend" for over eight years.
Perhaps Matthews' teal corsage from prom 2013 will even make a reappearance as her "something blue" when the pair walk down the aisle.