New York Knicks Hall of Famer and Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing Hospitalized with Coronavirus

Georgetown University basketball coach Patrick Ewing has been hospitalized after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Ewing, 57, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," he added. "I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

Ewing, who is currently isolated at a local hospital, also shared a statement from Georgetown Athletics.

"Ewing has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that this virus can effect anyone," the university's statement read.

"I'll be fine and we will all get through this," Ewing added in his statement.

Ewing is the only member of the prestigious university's men's basketball program to have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus, the school said.

Ewing, who played the majority of his NBA career on the New York Knicks, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Olympian joined Georgetown Athletics in 2017 as the men's basketball head coach after serving as an assistant coach on NBA teams including the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and as the associate head coach for the Charlotte Hornets.

Washington, D.C., has had at least 7,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 418 deaths related to the virus.