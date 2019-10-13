Image zoom Frank Franklin II/AP/Shutterstock

Junior middleweight Patrick Day reportedly remains in a coma after he was knocked out by Charles Conwell on Saturday night at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

According to ESPN, Day, 27, was hit by Conwell with a left hook that knocked him out cold in the 10th round, giving Conwell the USBA Super-Welterweight Title once again.

After Day was down for several minutes while receiving medical attention, he was removed from the ring on a stretcher and brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

While being transported to the hospital, the professional boxer suffered a seizure in the ambulance, according to DAZN.com.

Day was then given a breathing tube in the emergency room and slipped into a coma, sources told ESPN. It is not yet known if Day’s coma occurred naturally or if he was placed into a medically induced coma by the doctors.

After Day’s hospitalization, former Super-Welterweight Champion Sergio Mora tweeted: “Everyone please send a prayer to Patrick Day & his family today,” Mora wrote with a hand praying emoji.

Day suffered his second consecutive defeat on Saturday, following his 10th round loss on June 28 to emerging junior middleweight contender Carlos Adames. His current record is 17-4-1, 6 KOs, ESPN reported.

Conwell, meanwhile, moved his record up to 11-0, with eight KOs.

Day was a 2012 U.S. Olympic athlete and, that same year, became the New York Daily News Golden Gloves champion, USA Boxing welterweight national champion, and Sugar Ray Robinson Outstanding Athlete award recipient, according to ESPN.