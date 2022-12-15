Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Get in the Holiday Spirit with Matching Snowman-Themed Onesies

The couple welcomed their first son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III earlier this month

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 05:36 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes has a very important question for her followers.

The 27-year-old wife to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes wants to know if her quarterback husband is alone in agreeing to wear matching onesies with his wife in public.

Brittany wrote, "Will your husband wear matching onesies in public with you?" with two laughing emojis in the caption of her latest Instagram post.

Brittany shared the adorable photo of her and Patrick sporting matching Coors Light-branded onesies in front of their Christmas tree.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III. They also share daughter Sterling Skye, who will celebrate her second birthday in February.

The adjustment to being a mom of two had been mostly smooth for Brittany and Patrick, she said, despite his busy NFL schedule.

But on Tuesday, Brittany took a minute to vent about the big change. "Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids🤣🤯," she wrote. "Both screaming, both not wanting to nap🙂."

The newly-minted mom of two also noted that it was "one of those days" on her Instagram Story, where she shared a photo of a box of cookies a friend sent to try and keep her spirits up.

Patrick, meanwhile, helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-28 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Both Sterling Skye and Bronze sported adorable outfits to watch their dad take home the win.

Brittany first showed off newborn son Bronze's game day outfit, a onesie that read, "On Sundays I watch Daddy play," which also included a football with the number 15, the Kansas City Chief's star's number. Patrick's face was also printed on a pair of pants the 2-week-old wore.

Later, she shared daughter Sterling Skye's look, which included a Chiefs-themed long-sleeve shirt and her hair half up, half down and tied with a red ribbon. As she ate snacks out of a plastic baggie on her lap, the toddler adorably flung her arm.

"Showing me how her dada throws," Brittany wrote, tagging Patrick in the sweet moment.

