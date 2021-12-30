Parole for Man Convicted of Murdering Michael Jordan's Father 'Terminated'
Nearly 30-years-ago James Jordan Sr., the father of the NBA legend, was shot and killed while sleeping in his car
Parole for Larry M. Demery — one of the two men convicted of killing NBA legend Michael Jordan's father has been terminated, the Associated Press reported.
The cancelation comes after the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced in 2020 that the 46-year-old would be released under certain conditions for the 1993 murder of James Jordan Sr., according to AP. Demery's initial release date was Aug. 2023.
Demery's parole was granted as part of the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP), "a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender," according to a letter obtained by WSOCTV.
However, Tuesday, the commission announced that the agreement "has been terminated." An explanation was not provided.
The commission did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Demery is serving his sentence at a minimum security prison in Lincoln County, North Carolina.
According to CBS Sports, records show Demery had 19 violations that varied since 2001 at the facility, adding that at least two of the violations in December of 2021 were for "substance possession."
Jordan Sr. was shot and killed while sleeping in his car at a highway rest stop in Robeson County, North Carolina in July 1993. His body was found 11 days later after being dumped off a bridge in South Carolina.
Demery — who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery — was convicted along with Daniel Green in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison for the murder, PEOPLE previously reported.