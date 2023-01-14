Paris Hilton Kicks Off Coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics with 'All Eyes on Paris' Ad: 'C'est Chaud'

The star teamed up with NBCUniversal to reveal the logo for the upcoming games and do a French translation of her signature catchphrase

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on January 14, 2023 08:15 PM

All eyes on Paris!

Paris Hilton stars in a promotional spot that kicks off NBCUniversal's campaign for its coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, taking place July 26 – Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France.

The spot debuted tonight during NBC Sports' coverage of the NFL Wild Card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 20-second promo opens with a silhouette of Hilton crossing an opulent room and opening the doors to a terrace as a voice intones, "Next summer, the eyes of the world will be on ..." before Hilton turns to say "Paris." Inspiring footage of past summer Olympics rolls, as well as the logo for NBCUniversal's coverage, before it hits her: "Oh...the other Paris."

"I'm thrilled to partner with NBC to help reveal the logo for the Paris Olympics," Hilton said. HIlton and NBC also released an outtakes reel featuring (what else) a cute, tiny dog and the French translation of Hilton's catchphrase, "That's hot."

Hilton, the CEO of 11:11 Media, added in a statement: "The Olympics are so iconic, and Paris is, of course, one of my very favorite cities so it's been really special to be able to participate in the countdown to get fans excited about the 2024 Games!"

The spot also reveals NBCU's new Paris Olympics logo, created from typography "rooted in French Art Nouveau letterforms with modern tapering and flair," according to a statement.

