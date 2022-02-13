Paris Hilton and 'Forever Teammate' Carter Reum Show L.A. Pride in Matching Rams Jerseys

After tying the knot in November, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum kicked off their Super Bowl Sunday in matching Los Angeles Rams gear

Paris Hilton seen during the first quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans Paris Hilton and fiance Carter Milliken Reum at Los Angeles Rams v Tennessee Titans, NFL American Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Los Angeles, California

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are rooting for the home team.

The Paris in Love star, 40, showed some hometown pride on Super Bowl Sunday, sharing photos of herself and her husband, also 40, in matching Los Angeles Rams jerseys as they prepared to watch the team take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Me & My Forever Teammate #Team1111. Who are you rooting for today's Big Game?" Hilton wrote in the caption, marking the location as "Rams House."

Their jerseys both featured the number 11, as in "11:11," Hilton's "favorite time of day." It's also referenced in the name of her new venture 11:11 Media, which she launched as an umbrella company for her many projects in October.

Hilton and Reum also embraced the numerals with their Nov. 11 wedding date last year. "It's my reminder to make a wish and be open to miracles," Hilton told Vogue at the time. "This date is special to Carter and I — it represents our love story, which both of us knew was meant to be."

The newlywed couple got married at a private estate surrounded by friends and family, including Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, and aunt Kyle Richards. Their nuptials were captured for her 13-part Peacock docuseries Paris in Love.

They even kicked off their wedding week with a Rams game, sharing photos from the stands. "Team 11:11. Had so much fun with my teammate watching the @Rams for #SundayNightFootball @NBC," Hilton wrote at the time. "Let wedding week begin!"

The Simple Life alum spoke to PEOPLE about her first few months of marriage. "I love being a wife," Hilton said last month.

"We had the most amazing honeymoon for seven weeks around the world, but I'm so glad to be able to be at home with my husband," she continued. "It's the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person."