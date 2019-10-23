Tinder, Rachel Green's Haircut: All the Things People Think Paris 2024 Olympics Logo Looks Like

Olympic fans everywhere have turned to social media to debate the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics logo.

What is supposed to combine the three symbols of the medal, the Olympic flame, and Marianne — a personification of the French Republic since 1789, according to France 24 — has fans debating it looks more like the Tinder icon, Friends character Rachel Green‘s haircut, and more.

After the Paris 2024 Olympics account released the logo on Monday, Twitter users were quick to share their initial reactions.

🥇🔥🇫🇷

La médaille, la flamme, Marianne.

Voici le nouveau visage des Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques de #Paris2024 The medal, the flame, Marianne

Here is the new face of the Olympic and Paralympic Games of #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/6VvsItrql6 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) October 21, 2019

One user suggested that the “Paris 2024 Olympic logo would like to speak to the manager” and took on the personality of an angry woman, probably named Karen, in a store.

The Paris 2024 Olympic logo would like to speak to the manager pic.twitter.com/sCdBTwvKmk — Joe Gunn (@joegunn90) October 21, 2019

Why does the Paris 2024 Olympics logo look like it drives an Audi TT, complains to every manager it sees and is named Karen!? #Paris2024 https://t.co/Fo4fC24Aej — Andrew 🐼 (@lavery_andrew) October 22, 2019

Another tweeter used the haircut as a jumping-off point to make the logo look even more like a French woman by adding a red lip and a cigarette to her mouth.

“I fixed the Paris 2024 Olympics logo. Now it’s perfect,” the user quipped.

I fixed the Paris 2024 Olympics logo. Now it's perfect. pic.twitter.com/DGUjXvWMkJ — Daniel Modell (@dmnyc) October 22, 2019

More users continued to compare the logo’s ‘do to those of Rachel Green — or Carly Rae Jepsen.

The Paris Olympic logo is just Rachel from Friends pic.twitter.com/MqAnPEimqs — joel (@jbhofmann) October 22, 2019

“The Paris 2024 Olympics emblem has the eternal spirit of Carly Rae Jepsen,” one person joked.

The Paris 2024 Olympics emblem has the eternal spirit of Carly Rae Jepsen. pic.twitter.com/fKu8aK9xcs — Tony Gomez (@gonytomez) October 21, 2019

Other fans immediately saw a resemblance to the dating app, Tinder, and the company’s flame logo.

“Swiping left on this Olympics logo,” one tweet read.

Swiping left on this Olympics logo #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/k3eXF9e5q0 — James Fenton (@fentonjames16) October 22, 2019

While the logo has divided the internet, the goal remains to “honor French culture and creativity,” organizers said in a statement, per France 24.

For the first time, organizers explained, the logo will be used for both the Olympics and Paralympics games.

“It expresses the pride of a country which will welcome the world in 2024, to its capital city, Paris.”