Parents of Soccer Star Katie Meyer Start 'Movement for Change' 3 Months After Her Death by Suicide

"I think there's a greater purpose. We have to make something good come out of this tragedy," Katie's mom Gina said during a special segment on Today

SAN JOSE, CA - DECEMBER 08: Katie Meyer #19 of the Stanford Cardinal defends the goal against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Division I Women's Soccer Championship held at Avaya Stadium on December 8, 2019 in San Jose, California. Stanford defeated North Carolina in a shootout. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The parents of Stanford University soccer star Katie Meyer are doing everything they can to help college students in honor of their late daughter, who died by suicide in March.

Gina and Steve Meyer, along with parents of Arlana Miller, Morgan Rodgers, and Tyler Hilinski — three other student athletes who died by suicide within the last four years — came together for a special segment on Today to speak about their children and how they are pushing for change while going through unimaginable tragedies.

"The easy thing to do would be to stay home and cry all day," said Steve. "That's the easy way. We have to step up and try to help in any way we can."

SAN JOSE, CA - DECEMBER 08: Goalie Katie Meyer #19 of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates with her teammates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Division I Women's Soccer Championship held at Avaya Stadium on December 8, 2019 in San Jose, California. Stanford defeated North Carolina in a shootout. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Credit: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty

"When your kids go away to college, you are in the dark," Gina said. "You do not get any information regarding your children."

"If we had received just baseline information, then we would've stepped in, and perhaps, this would've been prevented," said Steve, emphasizing, "If we had known one thing."

"I think there's a greater purpose," Gina explained through tears. "We have to make something good come out of this tragedy, so if we're going to be the ones who step up, we're going to be the ones to make some changes — that's how I feel."

To help all college students in honor of their daughter, Steve and Gina recently launched Katie's Save, "a movement for change in our University system" and "a mission to support students navigating dynamics of campus life that may be complicated with added pressures of academics, sports, performing arts and other activities."

The Katie's Save movement's "initial effort for change is to implement a University Policy designed to offer students an option to enable and require the university/college to send a notification to a Designated Advocate regarding instances when the student is involved in a situation that could evolve into challenging circumstances where they may need guidance and support."

The goal of the movement is to ensure the safety and well-being of all college students.

In a previous interview with Today just days after Katie's death, Steve told the outlet his daughter "was defending a teammate on campus over an incident and the repercussions of her defending that teammate (were possibly resulting in disciplinary action)."

Gina also said her daughter "had been getting letters for a couple months" regarding the potential disciplinary action, and that the most recent correspondence "was kind of the final letter that there was going to be a trial or some kind of something."

"This is the only thing that we can come up with that triggered something," she said, musing further, "There is anxiety and there is stress to be perfect, to be the best, to be No. 1."

In a statement to the Today show, Stanford University said, "We are not able to share information about confidential student disciplinary matters. We as a university community continue to grieve with Katie's family and cherish our memories of her."

Katie, the goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, was 22 years old when she was found dead in her dorm room on March 1.

Her cause of death was confirmed by the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner.

"There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted," the County of Santa Clara, California, said in a statement provided to PEOPLE.