Dad Allegedly Wore Ref Uniform on Sideline at Son's High School Football Game to Influence Score

In a dramatic case of helicopter parenting, the father of a high school football player wore a referee uniform in an alleged effort to help his son’s team win a game.

On Nov. 10, Nazareth Academy beat Simeon Career Academy 34–27 in a Class 7A state quarterfinal, according to Sports Illustrated. Richard Mercado, whose son played for Nazareth, is an official for high school football, but he was not assigned to work at the game in question.

Simeon’s alumni association, the football team’s booster club and several parents are subsequently suing the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) in an attempt to vacate the game’s score and get Mercado and others fired.

Nazareth Academy and Simeon Career Academy did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment. The IHSA declined to comment.

PEOPLE was unable to immediately reach Mercado.

In a copy of the lawsuit shared online by Deadspin, the Simeon group says that Mercado was standing next to a referee during a “critical call” that favored Nazareth.

The lawsuit alleges that Mercado “conferenced with the referees who would be working the game” before the game started, “stood on Nazareth’s sideline for the duration of the game” and “communicated with the referees working with the game.”

The lawsuit includes Mercado’s posts on Facebook, the Chicago Tribune reported. One comment said, “I did what was needed to make sure Naz won.” A second comment said, “I didn’t make one bad call. I made sure the best team won.”

Nazareth won its next game, advancing to the championship, which is this Saturday.

“I think it’s important that we stand up for these kids,” Shay Allen, a lawyer for those suing on behalf of Simeon’s, told the Chicago Tribune. “They’ve worked hard. Sports are a metaphor for life. If you work hard at something, you should get a good result.”