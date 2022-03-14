Ukraine Wins Second-Most Medals at 2022 Winter Paralympics amid Russian Invasion: 'A Miracle'

"Our presence at the Paralympics is a sign that Ukraine is and will remain a country," said Valerii Sushkevych, president of the Ukrainian Paralympic delegation

President of Ukraine’s Paralympic Committee Valerii Sushkevych and Members of Team Ukraine hold a banner up reading 'Peace for All' in the Athletes Village during day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics

Ukrainian athletes won more medals than ever at the at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, amid the Russian invasion of their country.

The Games wrapped in Beijing, China on Sunday, with Ukraine winning a total of 29 medals in the biathlon and cross-country skiing events, the only two sports it entered. With athletes earning 11 gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals, the performance marked the nation's best-ever performance at the Winter Paralympics, NBC Olympics reported.

Ukrainian cross-country skier and biathlete, Dmytro Suiarko, admitted he had a hard time focusing because of the turmoil in his homeland.

"Very hard concentration is needed in biathlon and I missed twice because yesterday my house where I live, it was bombed and destroyed," said Suiarko, 25, per NBC. Despite the devastating distraction, he won one gold and one bronze medal for cross-country skiing, as well as two bronzes in the biathlon.

Even before the Games began, there was skepticism about whether Ukraine would compete amid the ongoing conflict. NBC reported that the athletes faced "logistical challenges" due to the war, and were the last team to arrive in Beijing.

Valerii Sushkevych, president of the Ukrainian Paralympic delegation, told reporters that his country's attendance at the event was "a miracle" in itself, The Guardian reported.

Persevering to not only perform, but dominate, Sushkevych stressed, "Not coming here would have been taking the easy option. Our presence at the Paralympics is a sign that Ukraine is and will remain a country."

Ukraine Paralympian team Credit: MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty

China came in first place in the overall medal count at the 2022 Winter Paralympics with 61 medals including 18 golds, according to the final results. Canada followed in third place with 25 medals, and the U.S. took fourth with 20 medals total.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy, 44, vowed not to bend. "Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."