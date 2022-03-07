The Best Photos from the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Paralympics are underway in Beijing: here, the most amazing photos from the competitions to date

By Kate Hogan March 07, 2022 03:36 PM

Credit: Yifan Ding/Getty Images

Davide Bendotti of Italy competes in the para Alpine skiing men's super combined Super-G on March 7.

Credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Xinyi Wang of China leads teammate Tiantian Li over a jump in the women's snowboard cross SB-LL2 on March 7.

Credit: WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

Gold medallist Jesper Pedersen of Norway celebrates after winning the men's super combined sitting slalom event on March 7.

Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Takeshi Suzuki of Japan flies in the para Alpine skiing men's super combined slalom sitting on March 7.

Credit: Wang He/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee

Birgit Skarstein of Norway keeps it moving during the para cross-country skiing women's long-distance sitting on March 6. 

Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jong Kyung Lee of South Korea (left) and Noah Grove of Team United States go head to head in the first period during the Group A preliminary round para ice hockey game on March 6. 

Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Rico Roman of Team USA scores in the second period during the para ice hockey preliminary round match between the U.S.A. and Canada on March 5. 

Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Flag bearers Yujie Guo and Zhidong Wang of China lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at the Beijing National Stadium on March 4. 

Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Hongsheng Sun of China competes during the 3rd training session for the men's downhill on March 3. 

Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Hiraku Misawa of Japan competes during a training session for the men's downhill standing ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics on March 3. 

Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Snow cool! Jesper Pedersen of Norway competes during a training session for the men's downhill sitting on March 1.

Credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Scott Meenagh of Great Britain lifts himself onto his racing chair ahead of a training session for the biathlon on Feb. 28.

By Kate Hogan