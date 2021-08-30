10 Amazing Photos from This Weekend's Paralympic Games
Basketball, soccer and swimming were among the events in Tokyo Aug. 27 to 30
Matt Stutzman of Team USA competes in the men's archery individual ranking round on day 4 of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa competes in the men's long jump - T63 final on Aug. 28.
The Netherlands takes on Spain during the women's preliminary round group B wheelchair basketball competition on Aug. 29.
Ayaz Bhuta and Stuart Robinson of Great Britain celebrate after defeating Team USA during the gold medal wheelchair rugby match on Aug. 29.
On Aug. 30, Monica Olivia Rodriguez Saavedra and guide Kevin Teodoro Aguilar Perez of Team Mexico celebrate in Luchador masks after winning the gold medal and setting a new world record in the women's 1500m - T11 final.
Bronze medalist Anastasia Pagonis of Team USA poses at the podium on Aug. 30 after the women's 200m individual medley - SM11.
Yui Kamiji of Japan hits a serve during her match against Meirycoll Duval of Brazil at Ariake Tennis Park on Aug. 30.
Maximiliano Espinillo of Argentina celebrates after he scores during the preliminary round group B 5-a-side football match on Aug. 30.
Amarilla Veres of Hungary celebrates after winning the women's épée individual category A gold medal on Aug. 26.
Team USA's Anastasia Pagonis — in thematic goggles — competes in the women's 200m medley SM11 swimming heat on Aug. 30.