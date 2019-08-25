5 Incredible Parathletes to Get to Know One Year Out from the 2020 Paralympic Games

What does it mean to you to compete in the Paralympics?

Competing in the Paralympics means more to me than I think I could ever put into words. The 2016 Paralympics took place eight years after the accident that not only took away my ability to walk … but also came close to taking away my entire identity, my belief in myself and my ability to do so many things within the societal constraints of what others believed is and is not possible for people with disabilities. Therefore, those eight years consisted of breaking down barriers within my own mind and the minds of others as they pertained to my own ability and showing myself that my life was far from over …because of this, competing in the Paralympics holds a meaning far more in depth than words could say.

I was 18 years old when I was the passenger in a motorcycle accident that paralyzed me from the waist down. It was in July of 2008, and I remember watching the Olympics on TV while in the hospital. I had been an athlete my entire life and I couldn’t stop the tears that were rolling down my face as I watched everything that I could no longer do. I felt so scared for my future. I have often thought about what it could have done for me if the Paralympics had been on TV that year … how I would have seen everything that could do and all of the ways in which not only was my life far from over … but a stronger, better version of me was only just beginning. Instead, I spent a year in the dark, feeling alone, heartbroken, and lost as I dealt with constant looks of pity from those around me thinking the same sad things about my new life with a disability that I was feeling. I was slowly losing hope that it was going to be okay.

But I am thankful for that year because what I soon learned was that all of that pain I was feeling was simply fueling the fire inside of me that was just waiting to be lit. The fire that I would need to overcome any and all of the stigma, the stereotypes and, above all, the self-doubt that I had in-fact been fighting my entire life, long before the accident, that self-doubt that turned out to be the one and only disability in my life.

When I first learned about wheelchair basketball, I knew right away that it was my second chance at life … and when I then learned about the Paralympics … it became my light at the end of that very dark tunnel.