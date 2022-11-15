Paralympic Swimmer Robert Griswold Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teammate in New Lawsuit

Robert Griswold allegedly sexually assaulted a fellow American Paralympic swimmer on multiple occasions, a lawsuit against him claims

By
Published on November 15, 2022 01:12 AM
Robert Griswold of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal
Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty

American Paralympic swimmer Robert Griswold has been accused of sexually assaulting one of his teammates.

A lawsuit was filed against Griswold, 25, in the U.S. District Court of Colorado on Nov. 11, according to USA Today.

The victim is described in the lawsuit as a 19-year-old who has autism and "has suffered from developmental delay and intellectual disability for his entire life," per the outlet.

"Parker Egbert filed a lawsuit in Colorado federal court against Robert Griswold, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and U.S. Center for SafeSport," Egbert's attorney Frank Salzano tells PEOPLE in a statement. "The action sets forth serious allegations of sexual abuse by Mr. Griswold and asserts that the committees were responsible and complicit in allowing these heinous acts to occur. The facts and circumstances are laid out in detail in the court filing and for that reason the Egbert family will not be making any statements regarding the matter at this time."

Added Salzano: "As you can imagine, this ordeal has been extraordinarily difficult for the Egbert family, as well as the other victims and families that have been impacted, so we ask that their privacy be respected."

The documents, per USA Today, claim Griswold "maliciously" took Egbert under his wing and later allegedly raped him.

Another teammate said in the filing that Griswold oversaw the intellectually disabled swimmers. One USA Paralympic swimmer added in the claim that they punched a wall after seeing what happened between Griswold and the accuser.

Griswold allegedly continued to groom and assault Egbert after competing in the Tokyo Olympics last year, urging him to relocate to the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department could not be reached for comment, though the department told USA Today that there is a current investigation.

Griswold is also accused of encouraging Egbert's parents to limit their son's access to technology. However, the lawsuit states, "In actuality, Griswold had constructed a false narrative as a way to exert extreme control over ... his life," per the publication.

At one point, the victim began creating stories about "Hurricane Robert" who he said "made a mess" for locals in a falsified town. He told his parents about the alleged encounter and they pulled him from the center, according to the filing, per USA Today.

Egbert is back home with his parents in Iowa. The lawsuit says, per the outlet, he is afraid "Griswold 'knows where they live' and is going to kill [him].' "

His mother, Laura Egbert, told Greenville, South Carolina's NBC affiliate WYFF that Griswold threatened to take her life if she spoke about the alleged assault incidents.

The lawsuit claims that Griswold has a history of sexual assault, WYFF reported.

"This case is a horrific tragedy, where a young man who defied all odds to become a world-class Paralympic swimmer had his life utterly shattered by rape and abuse when he was paired with a team member who was a violent sexual predator," the lawsuit says, according to WYFF.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee said in a statement of the lawsuit, per the local news station, "The allegations brought forth by the complaint filed today are extremely concerning and we take them very seriously. We've made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also stopped the work of several contractors with U.S. Paralympics Swimming. We're also continuing our investigation of the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action."

RELATED VIDEO: Opening Statements Begin in Danny Masterson Sexual Assault Trial as D.A. Recounts Disturbing Rape Claims

The U.S. Center for SafeSport also said in a statement that it "does not comment on matters to protect the integrity of its investigative process."

The U.S. Center for SafeSport and USOPC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It's not currently clear if Griswold has a legal representative to comment on his behalf.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Warren Beatty attends AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards
Warren Beatty Sued by Woman for Allegedly Raping Her in 1973 When She Was a Teenager
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
'Dirty Dancing' Actress Describes Disturbing Alleged Sexual Assault by Harvey Weinstein in Hotel
‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assaulting Multiple Women
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg's Bail Revoked in Sexual Assault Case, Remanded into Custody
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Judge Rules Donald Trump Must Sit for Deposition in Assault Accuser's Defamation Lawsuit
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Granted Partial Dismissal in Court Tied to Anthony Rapp Assault Allegations: Report
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations
George Foreman attends a news conference announcing the formation of Foreman Boys Promotions which will be run by his sons George Foreman Jr. and George Foreman IV at The Frank Erwin Center on March 19, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
George Foreman Accused of Raping 2 Underage Teens in New Lawsuits
Danny Masterson
Opening Statements Begin in Danny Masterson Sexual Assault Trial as D.A. Recounts Disturbing Rape Claims
Danny Masterson arrives to LA Criminal Court in downtown this morning. It is day one of his sexual assault trial.
Danny Masterson Reports to Los Angeles Court to Begin His Sexual Assault Trial
DeMario Jackson is seen on May 21,
'Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum DeMario Jackson Sued by 2 Women for Alleged Sexual Assault
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Weber/AP/Shutterstock (13441419a) Photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against Weinberg on in Los Angeles TV Producer Sex Assault, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Oct 2022
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Kraus/AP/Shutterstock (13095342cq) Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y Colts Bills Football, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Aug 2022
Buffalo Bills Release Matt Araiza After Punter Was Accused of Gang Sexual Assault in Lawsuit
Elizabeth Chambers
Elizabeth Chambers Rep Responds After Armie Hammer Accuser Slams 'Healing' Comments: She Was 'Sensitive'
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin attends amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by John Phillips/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Ricky Martin's Attorney Denies New Sexual Assault Claims: 'Completely Untethered from Reality'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Horatio Sanz arrives at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
NBC Responds to Latest Sexual Assault Claims Against 'Saturday Night Live' 's Horatio Sanz