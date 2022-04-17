The 35-year-old sled hockey athlete earned Paralympic gold medals in 2014, 2018, and most recently at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Paralympian Jen Lee Says 3 Gold Medals Were Stolen from His Car — and He Caught the Alleged Thief on Video!

U.S. Paralympian Jen Lee says a man broke into his car and stole his three gold medals — and he caught it all on tape!

The 35-year-old sled hockey athlete shared footage of the alleged robbery on both Twitter and Instagram Saturday and asked the public for help in finding the suspect and his medals.

Lee claimed the break-in occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday at The Rim parking garage in San Antonio, Texas.

"First time for everything, got my car broken into, and all my Paralympic gold medals [were] stolen. Not 1, not two, but🥇🥇🥇🥺😭💔," Lee captioned his Instagram post, in part.

In the clip, a man wearing all-black attire briefly looks around the garage before grabbing a tool to break into Lee's vehicle. At one point, the suspect uses his right shoulder to get inside and grabs a blue backpack before sprinting away.

The male suspect appeared to be wearing a black Levi's shirt, black shorts with the acronym "CAC" on the bottom left pantleg, black shoes, and a gray flat brim hat. The man also appeared to have tattoos on his neck.

"Just want to share this as I'm seeking for help and see how I can get my gold medals back 🙏🏽," Lee said in his Instagram caption.

Lee also included photos of the medals he claims were stolen from his car as well as shots of the damage caused by the alleged thief, including a completely busted-out back window on the driver's side, where the suspect was seen entering the car in the surveillance footage.

Earlier this year, Lee and the U.S. men's paralympic sled hockey team claimed gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. He also earned gold medals with the team in 2014 in Sochi and 2018 in PyeongChang, per Team USA.

Lee recently met with members of the San Antonio Basketball Association's Warhawks program and showed them his medals while talking with the participating young men "about the importance of being a GREAT teammate" and showing them "that hard work does pay off," according to a March 30 tweet from the association.

Now, Lee is hoping the public can help get his beloved gold medals back in his possession.