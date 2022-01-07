Para Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby Shares Frustration as Prosthesis Breaks Ahead of Championships

"The not so glamorous parts of being an amputee," Paralympic snowboarder Brenna Huckaby wrote, revealing that her "walking leg" broke ahead of the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Norway

Brenna Huckaby is getting candid about the struggles of competing as an amputee.

The two-time Paralympic snowboarding gold medalist, 25, revealed Thursday that one of her prosthetic legs broke just before her plans to leave for the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer, Norway.

"The not so glamorous parts of being an amputee," she captioned a video of herself venting in her car, screaming to the sounds of "High Enough" by K.Flay.

"Slowly getting a healthy mental health today until... My walking leg broke 2 days before I go to Europe for a month. And I'm unable to get it fixed before I go," Huckaby wrote with the clip. "If my insurance would cover to fix it this wouldn't be a problem + my mobility is reliant on an available appointment schedule."

She clarified in her Instagram Story, "at least my snowboard leg isn't broken," tagging sports prosthetics brand BioDapt.

Huckaby, who had her right leg amputated at age 14 following a cancer diagnosis, previously won gold in snowboard cross and banked slalom at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018. She won her first world championship in 2015, taking gold in snowboard cross, before landing first place in the same event and the banked slalom in 2017.

The Louisiana native also became the first Paralympian to appear in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue in 2018.

Brenna Huckaby Credit: Brenna Huckaby/instagram

"I just work extra hard on the skills and movements people tell me are 'impossible,' " she previously told NBC Olympics. "It takes me a lot longer but I get it, and when I do achieve it, it's sometimes better than an able-body."

Huckaby, who shares daughters Lilah, 4½, and 23-month-old Sloan with husband Tristan Clegg, previously told PEOPLE that her oldest is already following in her footsteps.

