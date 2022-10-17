Robbie Anderson's past 24 hours have been a whirlwind.

On Sunday, the now-former Carolina Panthers wide receiver was kicked out of a game by his own coach during a game against the Los Angeles Rams. He was then sent packing the next morning.

According to ESPN, 29-year-old Anderson repeatedly argued with Panthers receivers coach Joe Dailey during the first half of the game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Anderson then spent most of the third quarter on the sidelines until he and Dailey got into a shouting match once again, per the outlet. Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room after his and Dailey's last exchange.

"No one is bigger than the team," Wilks told reporters after the 24-10 loss. "I'm not going to focus and put a lot of attention on one individual."

Jared C. Tilton/Getty

The loss to the Rams gave the Panthers a 1-5 record throughout the first six games of the season.

Anderson later told reporters that he was "honestly confused" at why he was not allowed back on the field.

"I wanted to be in the game," he said, according to CBS News. "I've never had somebody yell to get out of the game. So I was honestly confused and upset by that. I should be."

"I don't see nobody that is a true competitor, that knows the value they bring and has true passion for the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn't do nothing wrong," he continued.

On Monday morning, just hours after the game, the Panthers announced they had traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals for "undisclosed future draft compensation."

"The move might not change a lot in the short term for the Panthers, as Anderson had just 13 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown for an offense that struggled in the first six games," Panthers reporter Darin Gantt wrote on the team's website. "Much of that came on one 75-yard scoring pass in the opener against the Browns."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the trade for Anderson involved a 6th-round pick in 2024 and a 7th-round pick in 2025.

Anderson now joins a team that is fairing slightly better than the Panthers — the Cardinals are 2-4 on the season, and lost Sunday's game to the Seattle Seahawks 9-19.

After news of the trade, Anderson simply tweeted, "I know God somethin for me so I ain't even trippin."