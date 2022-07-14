Former Panthers and Jackson State Cornerback Rashard Anderson Dead at 45: 'Devastated'

The Panthers selected Rashard Anderson with the 23rd overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft

Defensive back Rashard Anderson #46 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on August 10, 2000 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Former Carolina Panthers and Jackson State University football player Rashard Anderson has died, the school announced on Wednesday. He was 45.

"Today is a sad day for the JSU family," Jackson State Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson said in a statement.

"Rashard was one of the best players in the history of our football program and an outstanding person," Robinson added. "He attended our spring football game in April and was excited about the program returning to championship status. Rashard will always be remembered by Jackson State University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

Anderson, a member of the university's Hall of Fame, played cornerback for Jackson State from 1996 to 1999. He helped the school reach the 1996 SWAC Championship and earn the 1999 SWAC Eastern Division title.

"The Jackson State University community mourns the loss of alumnus Rashard Anderson, one of our talented former student athletes who made an indelible mark on the gridiron and throughout his professional career in the NFL," Jackson State President Thomas K. Hudson said.

Cornerback Rashard Anderson #46 of the Carolina Panthers pursues the play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at Three Rivers Stadium on August 10, 2000 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Panthers 13-0. Credit: George Gojkovich/Getty

He continued: "He will forever be remembered for his charismatic personality and his winning attitude. Our condolences to the Anderson family and friends."

The university did not share Anderson's cause of death.

After his time at Jackson State, Anderson was selected by the Panthers with the 23rd overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

According to NFL.com, Anderson played in the league for two seasons before he was suspended in 2002 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Anderson had 75 tackles and made nine starts in 27 games for the Panthers.

Anderson later became a substitute teacher and an assistant football coach at Callaway and Murrah high schools in Jackson, the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported.