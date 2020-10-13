Padres Player Tommy Pham Stabbed Outside Strip Club: 'It Was a Very Traumatic and Eye-Opening Experience'

Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering after being stabbed in San Diego on Sunday night.

Pham, 32, was stabbed reportedly outside of a strip club shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday.

The outlet reported that the outfielder was leaving the Pacers Showgirls International club when he saw people arguing close to his car. After asking them to get away from the vehicle, the athlete was attacked and stabbed in his back.

Pham's injuries were not life-threatening, but the stabbing pierced through all three layers of his skin, requiring surgery, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Pham said he is "on the road to recovery" after the "traumatic" experience.

"I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night," he said. "I truly appreciate the hard work of the SDPD as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time."

The Padres said that Pham is in "good condition."

"We are aware of the incident last night involving Tommy Pham," the team said in a statement to PEOPLE. "He was treated at UC San Diego Health and is currently in good condition. He is expected to make a full recovery. The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident and we will have no further comment at this time."

The San Diego police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.