Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Is Dating Shailene Woodley

Sparks are flying between Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley!

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and Big Little Lies actress are dating, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. E! News was first to report the relationship.

One source tells PEOPLE that Rodgers, 37, seems very happy with Woodley, 29, while another insider says that though the pair are dating, the relationship is casual.

Rodgers previously dated former race car driver Danica Patrick, although the two split in July of last year after two years together, Patrick's rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. The two had first confirmed they were a couple in January 2018.

Just weeks into the coronavirus outbreak, Patrick raved about quarantining with Rodgers, who she called "extremely attractive" and "super intelligent."

"If you like a partner who is extremely attractive, super-intelligent, very thoughtful, patient (lord knows I can be stubborn), loves to travel, is open-minded, is into growing in this life, and can ball. Ya, it's pretty amazing," the 38-year-old said during an Instagram Q&A in April.

Rodgers, who helped lead the Packers to victory in the 2011 Super Bowl, previously dated actress Olivia Munn for three years. They split in 2017.

Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, whom she reportedly met in Fiji while she was filming the movie Adrift. In January 2018, the actress confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo on Instagram stories of her kissing Volavola. The pair then made their red carpet debut at the film's premiere in May 2018.

Woodley, however, said that they had split in an April 2020 interview with the New York Times.

"We're societally conditioned to assume that one person can be our end-all, be-all. This is a concept I've been thinking about often right now, because I'm very much single, and I've chosen to be single for a while," she said.

In January, Woodley wrote a guest column for Leo in which she answered a fan's question about sex and relationships, "From a woman's perspective, if the sex is not great but the relationship is thriving, do you call it quits or work on it?"

Woodley wrote, " 'Bad sex,' in my opinion, is simply two people who haven't quite found the language that speaks to their unique lives together yet. Or, two people who don't know how to be deeply vulnerable with one another."