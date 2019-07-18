Green Bay Packers' Danny Vitale Marries Caley Chelios in 'Magical' Chicago Wedding

And the groom sang Weezer!

Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale, 24, married Tampa Bay Lightning hockey reporter Caley Chelios — whose father is Stanley Cup champion Chris Chelios — over the weekend, PEOPLE confirms.

“Our wedding was the most magical day from beginning to end,” Chelios tells PEOPLE. “My favorite moment was getting to see Danny for the first time, standing at the bottom of the grand staircase at The Peninsula. I could not have dreamed of a more perfect moment.”

Vitale, too, picks the couple’s first look as the best part of the big day, sharing that “getting to see Caley for the first time, walking down The Peninsula Chicago’s staircase, was incredible. She looked absolutely beautiful.”

Bride Chelios walked down the aisle in a gown by Reema Acr, later changing into a second look for the afterparty, a jumpsuit by Galia Lahav. The bridesmaids wore Amsale, with Chelios’ sister — her maid of honor — in Marchesa.

The couple tied the knot at the historic Saint James Chapel in Chicago’s Gold Coast, with numerous stars in attendance, including Eddie Vedder and wife model Jilly McCormick, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, John Cusack, and Kid Rock.

Chelios and her parents were whisked to the ceremony in a vintage 1946 Packard Clipper, which later returned the newlyweds to the Peninsula Hotel for cocktails, dinner and dancing.

The cocktail hour took place on the stunning outdoor terrace with an amazing view of Michigan Avenue and Lake Michigan. Guests sipped “Billy” drinks, the couple’s signature cocktail made with Casamigos Tequila and named after the pair’s dog. Dinner and dancing — set to music from 15-piece band The Gold Coast All Stars, led by Danny Chaimson — followed.

Decor was designed by Rishi Patel of HMR Designs, with hues of crisp whites, soft blush pink, creams, and dusty pinks for the couple. Hand-sculpted 16-foot tall Cyprus trees and whimsical chandeliers adorned with cascading masses of wisteria hovered over the dinner tables. The entire lavish setting was captured by KingenSmith photography.

The evening’s dinner menu included saffron risotto with farmer’s market vegetables, an entrée of either citrus glazed Chilean seabass or herb-marinated beef tenderloin. In addition to the wedding cake, guests’ sweettooths were satisfied by chocolate chip cookies, mini cannoli and Baklava.

“Every single moment from our day together felt like it was out of a fairytale,” says Chelios. “We are so grateful to our amazing vendor team, especially our planner Hope Weis. All of the decor was absolutely stunning and decadent, thanks to HMR Designs. The looks on our families’ faces throughout our special day were priceless.”

The newlyweds’ reception looked like a blast, with Vitale tweeting a video of himself taking the stage and playing the guitar and singing Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So.”

Vitale tells PEOPLE that getting to play and sing with the band “was unreal.”

“I have been playing guitar for years, but never performed with a real band,” he explains, with his new wife adding, “Watching Danny perform on stage with the band was everything; he looked like a rockstar!”

Says Vitale, “Overall, the whole experience was above and beyond what I could have imagined. We cannot stop replaying the whole weekend in our heads. It shocked us both!”