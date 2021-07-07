Packers' Aaron Rodgers Offers Cryptic Answer About Possible Return to Green Bay: 'We'll See'

The quarterback seemingly forgot the date of the Packers' season opener against the Saints when asked if he would be ready in time

Aaron Rodgers is still keeping people guessing about his future with the Green Bay Packers.

The star quarterback, 37, hasn't let much leak about the reported feud between him and the franchise, staying mum as ever when pressed during The Match Tuesday.

Rodgers was competing alongside 2020 U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau in the fourth edition of the charity golf match when TNT's Brian Anderson asked the signal-caller if he planned to be back in action for the Packers against the Chicago Bears.

"I don't know B.A., we'll see," Rodgers said. "We'll see, won't we?"

The sportscaster then asked if Rodgers would be prepared for the Packers' season opener against the Saints on September 12. And the QB's answer was not much different – though it seemed to take a minute for him to register the significance of the date.

"I don't know B.A., we'll see," Rodgers said a second time.

The 2020 NFL MVP first addressed the rumors in May during Kenny Mayne's final appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. In the interview, Rodgers admitted to some conflict between himself and the Wisconsin team, which he considers philosophical differences.

"It's just kind of about a philosophy, and maybe forgetting it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way," he told Mayne.

"A lot of this was put into motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," he added. "So this is just kind of a spill out of all that, but it is about the people. That's the most important thing."

Ultimately, Rodgers said, "anything's on the table."

Still, there still seems to be plenty to be cleared up between Rodgers and the Packers. The quarterback did not attend Green Bay's offseason minicamp last month, leading to further speculation about his future with the team.

Before The Match got underway, Rodgers, who is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, told reporters he has been focused on taking care of "the total package" -- especially his "spiritual self."

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health. I haven't dealt with bouts of depression or anything that for whatever reason are OK to talk about if you're talking about mental health," the NFL star clarified. "I've just been really trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind.