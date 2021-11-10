Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard Fined for Breaking NFL's COVID-19 Protocols

Both Rodgers and Lazard attended a Halloween party while unvaccinated, violating the league's rule about gatherings for unvaccinated players

The Green Bay Packers have been fined $300,000 for failing to enforce the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, PEOPLE confirms.

Additionally, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard were individually fined $14,650 each for violations. ESPN was first to report the news.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the NFL noted multiple instances in which both Rodgers and Lazard violated the league's requirements for unvaccinated players.

Both Rodgers and Lazard attended a Halloween party while unvaccinated, the spokesperson said. NFL protocols don't allow unvaccinated players to attend any gathering of more than three players outside club facilities.

The entire team was also fined for the Halloween party. Though it was not a sanctioned party, the club was aware that the party occurred and "did not discipline Rodgers or Lazard and failed to report their violations to the league," according to the spokesperson.

After reviewing footage from inside the Packers' facilities, the NFL also found that there were "a few isolated instances" where Rodgers and Lazard failed to wear masks inside.

"There was no widespread or systemic mask-wearing violations," the spokesperson added.

According to the NFL, future violations from the team could result in possible change of draft position or loss of draft choices. Rodgers and Lazard could also face more discipline for future violations.

Reps for Lazard and Rodgers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The NFL currently does not require players to be fully vaccinated against COVID, but specific mandates from teams and venues vary due to local city and state laws. The Packers do not require vaccinations at their home stadium, Lambeau Field.

Last week, Rodgers detailed some of the NFL's rigorous COVID-19 safety requirements — which he described as "Draconian measures" that "in my opinion were not based on science" — during an interview with the Pat McAfee Show.

"I have major travel restrictions," he said. "So, I can't leave the hotel. I can't have dinner with teammates, even though I tested negative that morning to even get on the flight. The only people I see at the hotel are vaccinated people, but I have to wear a mask the entire time."

Other protocols he detailed included working out "off to the side" in the weight room with a mask on, and being barred from using the sauna.

Rodgers, 37, also said unvaccinated players must "wear a yellow wristband at all times" indicating their status.

Rodgers appeared on the show to "set the record straight" after reports surfaced that he had contracted COVID-19 and was unvaccinated, despite previously telling reporters that he was "immunized."

He confirmed that he had not received the COVID-19 vaccine because, he said, he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), and did not want to receive the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Instead, he was undergoing his own "immunization protocol," which involved taking ivermectin, a drug used foremost to treat or prevent parasites in animals. The FDA has not authorized or approved the drug for use in treating or preventing COVID-19, and in cases where it was taken, people have been hospitalized.

Rodgers also confirmed he had tested positive for the virus and was experiencing symptoms. Due to the league's COVID protocols, Rodgers missed the Packers' 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Packers will take on the Seattle Seahawks this upcoming Sunday. (Rodgers remains on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list for now.)