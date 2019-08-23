P.K. Subban Proposed to Lindsey Vonn at Home: 'I Wanted It to Be Very Personal'

When P.K. Subban popped the question to Lindsey Vonn, it was a total surprise.

In a new interview with Vogue, the couple recounted Subban’s romantic proposal, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Friday.

Subban — a hockey player who was recently traded to the New Jersey Devils — told the magazine of the engagement, “I wanted it to be very personal and about how serious I’m taking it.”

“It’s about us and our family. I kept it close to the chest,” the 30-year-old explained.

The athlete picked an emerald stone to propose to the retired Olympic skier, sharing with Vogue, “I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it home.’ Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned — well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up.”

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Raise Funds for Charity Ahead of Engagement News

Subban proposed in front of Vonn’s dogs. She says she was totally shocked, saying, “We never talked about it or looked at rings.”

The couple — who first met two years ago but didn’t start dating until early 2018 — said they’re in a “busy time right now” while planning a move to his new team’s location in New Jersey, so the actual wedding might not be for some time.

Image zoom GP Images/Getty

Explained the Olympian, “I just want to enjoy the moment and the engagement. We’re not in a big hurry to get married. It kind of depends on his playing schedule, and when we have time to sit down and go through it. I don’t want to stress him out because he has a big season coming.”

But no matter when or where their affection for each other is clear.

“Lindsey’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Subban told Vogue. “There are people in life that deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do.”