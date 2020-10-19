P.K. Subban Shares Sweet Tribute to Fiancée Lindsey Vonn on Her 36th Birthday: 'Let's Grow Old'

Happy birthday Lindsey Vonn!

The Olympic gold medalist skier rang in her 36th birthday on Sunday while vacationing in the Bahamas with fiancé P.K. Subban, who shared a sweet tribute on Instagram to his soon-to-be wife.

"Happy Birthday ❤️ let’s grow old 👨🏿‍🦳👵🏼🤘🏿," the star hockey player, 31, captioned several selfies of the couple on the beach.

"Love you ❤️," Vonn commented on her fiancé's post.

Subban also shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the pair posing in bathing suits next to the gorgeous blue ocean. "Happy BDAY," he wrote with several emojis.

Vonn celebrated her big day with a Instagram post of her own, sharing a series of selfies of she and Subban on their trip and writing, "36 and still in the mix! Thank you to everyone who sent me birthday wishes. 🙏🏻❤️."

"You make my life better. I love you @subbanator," Vonn captioned another post that included more photos from their vacation.

Vonn and Subban began dating in early 2018 and got engaged in August 2019, with Vonn doubling down on their engagement when she popped the question to Subban in a cute Christmas proposal.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Vonn said that the couple's wedding plans have been affected amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We're kind of in a holding pattern right now," Vonn said. "With COVID, it just feels like there's no good option, you know? I don't have a timeline or a plan, we're just kind of going to wait and see. Obviously, his family is in Canada, so I can't physically get to Canada and they can't get here. It'll happen eventually, we just don't know when."

"Neither of us are really worried about when we're going to get married," she added. "We know it's gonna happen, so we're not in a rush about it."

Although the former Olympic skier said she and her fiancé are in no hurry to say their "I dos," she acknowledged that they've strengthened their relationship during their time in isolation.