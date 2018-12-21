P.K. Subban Brings Holiday Cheer During Carol Crawl — with Help from Lily Aldridge, Kings of Leon

P.K. Subban‘s in the holiday spirit!

The Nashville Predators star, 29, gave back to his community last week, arranging yet another one of his epic, annual holiday surprises — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look.

“We’re closing this tradition on a high note, for the grand finale in year five we’re going caroling around Nashville as special guests join the crew,” explains Subban in the opening moments of the clip of the special adventure.

The athlete and founder of the P.K. Subban Foundation gathered some young members of his Blueline Buddies group, which pairs a Metro Nashville Police Department officer with an underprivileged youth for an outing to every Predators home game, and beyond. Outfitting the kids in matching Adidas tracksuits, Subban got into character as Sylvester Subban before taking off with his group of Carol Crawlers in a decked out car.

The holiday crooners — including young Amari, who has battled brain and spinal tumors since 3 months old — stopped by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and paid a visit to the hospital’s Seacrest Studios.

Also along for the musical ride? Kings of Leon and Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge!

Later, the crawlers were joined by several more members of the Predators while going door to door in the Tennessee city, giving out tickets and smiles along the way.

For the 2017 surprise, Subban was disguised as an old man named Eddie as he traveled around Nashville and performed random acts of kindness — including transforming one family in need’s home into a holiday haven, complete with new appliances and presents under the tree.